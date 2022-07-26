Bank branches where you can get your passport and smart ID

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is continually adjusting its list of approved bank branches through which South Africans can get their smart ID card or passport, with 26 branches currently available.

While its latest list shows that the DHA appears to have dropped Discovery Bank from its supported branches, the service is still available through its Sandton branch.

Discovery Bank’s Sandton branch was listed as recently as 10 May 2022 and provided its customers with an alternative to visiting DHA offices, or other banks’ branches, when applying for their documents.

MyBroadband asked Discovery Bank and the Department of Home Affairs for comment.

Discovery said it still offers the service. However, the process of booking at its branch differs from other DHA-supported branches.

“The Discovery Bank Client Centre in 1 Discovery Place, Sandton, Johannesburg is now open for services offered by the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) following closure during the lockdown period of Covid-19,” Discovery said.

“Discovery Bank clients can apply for smart ID card or passport.”

The process of booking at Discovery Bank still requires customers to register on the E-Home Affairs system. However, once the application is captured online, customers must email a preferred timeslot to [email protected].

Slots are available from 09:00 to 15:00 from Monday to Friday, and customers will be required to pay by card at the branch, rather than through the online portal.

The Department of Home Affairs had not responded by the time of publication.

A MyBroadband staff member renewed their passport and applied for a smart ID card at the Standard Bank branch in the Centurion Lifestyle Centre.

Their payment was processed on 16 March 2022 via the E-Home Affairs system — which South Africans are required to book through if they wish to use a bank branch — but the nearest booking they could get was more than two weeks later, on 31 March.

They received their renewed passport within a week of finalising their application at the Standard Bank branch. However, the smart ID card took a fair deal longer — 36 days to be precise — before it was ready for collection.

The process of applying for a smart ID card was slow but eventually worked.

However, decreasing the number of available branches could lead to further constraints regarding bookings and processing applications.

Of the 26 DHA-supported bank branches, Standard Bank and FNB make up more than half, with eight branches each.

The DHA’s approved-bank branch list also includes one Investec, four ABSA, and five Nedbank branches.

The table below shows the 26 confirmed bank branches that offer smart ID and passport services, including their listed addresses and contact numbers.