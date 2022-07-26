Bank branches where you can get your passport and smart ID

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is continually adjusting its list of approved bank branches through which South Africans can get their smart ID card or passport, with 26 branches currently available.
While its latest list shows that the DHA appears to have dropped Discovery Bank from its supported branches, the service is still available through its Sandton branch.
Discovery Bank’s Sandton branch was listed as recently as 10 May 2022 and provided its customers with an alternative to visiting DHA offices, or other banks’ branches, when applying for their documents.
MyBroadband asked Discovery Bank and the Department of Home Affairs for comment.
Discovery said it still offers the service. However, the process of booking at its branch differs from other DHA-supported branches.
“The Discovery Bank Client Centre in 1 Discovery Place, Sandton, Johannesburg is now open for services offered by the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) following closure during the lockdown period of Covid-19,” Discovery said.
“Discovery Bank clients can apply for smart ID card or passport.”
The process of booking at Discovery Bank still requires customers to register on the E-Home Affairs system. However, once the application is captured online, customers must email a preferred timeslot to [email protected].
Slots are available from 09:00 to 15:00 from Monday to Friday, and customers will be required to pay by card at the branch, rather than through the online portal.
The Department of Home Affairs had not responded by the time of publication.
A MyBroadband staff member renewed their passport and applied for a smart ID card at the Standard Bank branch in the Centurion Lifestyle Centre.
Their payment was processed on 16 March 2022 via the E-Home Affairs system — which South Africans are required to book through if they wish to use a bank branch — but the nearest booking they could get was more than two weeks later, on 31 March.
They received their renewed passport within a week of finalising their application at the Standard Bank branch. However, the smart ID card took a fair deal longer — 36 days to be precise — before it was ready for collection.
The process of applying for a smart ID card was slow but eventually worked.
However, decreasing the number of available branches could lead to further constraints regarding bookings and processing applications.
Of the 26 DHA-supported bank branches, Standard Bank and FNB make up more than half, with eight branches each.
The DHA’s approved-bank branch list also includes one Investec, four ABSA, and five Nedbank branches.
The table below shows the 26 confirmed bank branches that offer smart ID and passport services, including their listed addresses and contact numbers.
|Home Affairs bank branches
|Bank
|Address
|Contact number
|FNB (8)
|FNB Burgersfort
|Shop 55 Twin City Complex Dirk Winterbach Street Burgersfort
|087 575 9404
|FNB Centurion Lifestyle Centre
|Cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd Centurion Lifestyle Centre Centurion
|012 653 2661
|FNB Cornubia
|350 Umgeni Road, Greyville, Durban
|031 308 7900
|FNB Glen Shopping Centre
|Cnr Orpen Rd &, Letaba Rd, Oakdene, Gauteng
|061 495 4441
|FNB Greenpoint
|Shop 1 & 2, ERF 176300, Media Quarter, Somerset Road, Greenpoint
|087 345 6090
|FNB Lynnwood
|Shop 4 Upper-level Cnr Simon Vermooten & Lynnwood Rd Equestria Pretoria
|066 460 0130
|FNB Merchant Place
|4 Merchant Place cnr Rivonia and Freedman Dr Sandton
|066 290 3307
|FNB Portside
|5 Buitengracht St Portside Building Cape Town
|087 345 3900
|Standard Bank (8)
|Standard Bank Centurion
|Cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd Centurion Lifestyle Centre
|012 671 4042
|Standard Bank Killarney Mall
|Killarney Mall, Riviera Rd, Killarney, Johannesburg
|011 486 0002
|Standard Bank Kingsmead
|1 Kingsmead Way, Durban
|031 308 7900
|Standard Bank Jubilee Mall
|Shop no. 47 Jubilee Mall corner Jubliee and Harry Gwala Road Temba Hammanskraal
|011 351 7814
|Standard Bank Mitchell’s Plain Promenade
|Cnr AZ Berman Drive & Morgenster Roads, Mitchell’s Plain
|0860 123 000
|Standard Bank Canal Walk
|Shop 599, Upper Level, Canal Walk Shopping Center, Century Blvd, Century City
|021 529 8216
|Standard Bank Simmonds Street
|5 Simmonds St, Selby, Johannesburg,
|011 631 1624 / 011 639 4205
|Standard Bank Newton Park
|1 Pickering St Newton Park Port Elizabeth
|041 404 8319
|Nedbank (5)
|Nedbank Arcadia
|Shop 25, Nedbank Plaza, Beatrix Street, Arcadia
|066 460 0122
|Nedbank Constantia Kloof
|16 Constantia Boulevard Constantia Kloof Roodepoort
|011 639 4208
|(Temporarily Closed) Nedbank Nelspruit Crossing Shopping Centre
|Shop 65 The Crossing Shopping Centre cnr Samora Machel and Madiba Drive Nelspruit
|081 336 5941
|Nedbank Rivonia
|135 Rivonia Road, Sandown, Sandton
|066 290 3257
|Nedbank St George’s Mall
|Shop 3 The Box, St Georges Mall cnr Riebeeck Street
|0800 555 111
|Absa (4)
|Absa Centurion Lifestyle Centre
|Shop 36 cnr Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Road Centurion Lifestyle Centre Centurion
|066 460 0356
|Absa Greenacres — Port Elizabeth
|Cnr Bagshaw & Govan Mbeki Avenue, Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape
|041 404 8319
|Absa Key West Krugersdorp
|Shop 80 Key West Shopping Centre cnr Paardekraal Drive and Viljoen Street Krugersdorp
|079 900 6457
|Absa Sandton City
|Cnr Rivonia Road and 5th Street Sandton
|066 290 3314
|Investec (1)
|Investec Bank Sandown
|100 Grayston Dr Sandown Sandton
|011 286 7000
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.