The Sunday Times reports that public accountability activists are concerned about the state of the public protector’s IT systems.

Public Interest, an NGO, said its attempt to lodge a complaint with the office unearthed the scale of the dysfunction within the system.

“After more than a month of not hearing from the office of the PP, we sent several emails and telephone calls, none of which were responded to,” said Tebogo Khaas, chair of Public Interest.

It then conducted its own investigation, which it alleges uncovered huge issues within the public protector’s IT systems.

“I was horrified by what I learnt about the state of affairs at that office,” said Khaas.

“To say it’s dysfunctional would be an understatement.”

Khaas was told that the public protector’s phone and IT systems only work intermittently, and emails regularly disappear “miraculously.”

“Clearly, the public protector can’t discharge its mandate properly in a situation where it’s difficult for the public to reach the office,” said Khaas.

He also said the public protector’s office had announced its intention to investigate the matter at the beginning of June, but President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane a few days later.

Mkhwebane and her department have controversially been linked to the State Security Agency (SSA) on several occasions, including to former SSA head Arthur Fraser, who allegedly interfered in the organization.

Khaas speculates that the SSA could therefore be involved in the missing emails, as the emails could be routed via a different server — possibly controlled by spies.

“Mkhwebane has, on several occasions, publicly complained about her missing emails, and yet she’s probably aware or ought to be aware of the cause,” said Khaas.

Public Protector controversy

Mkhwebane finds herself at the centre of a major controversy after Ramaphosa suspended her in June.

She accused the president of “intimidation” and trying to “instil fear” for how her offices were raided following her suspension.

Some employees claimed the raid included several black cars transporting black-clad individuals who seemed to be bodyguards.

She also accused Ramaphosa of trying to keep her away from investigations into him that she believes could be impeachable.

“Indeed, as the first occupant of one of those offices to announce an investigation and to send questions to the president, I was met with an almost immediate retaliatory response of an immediate, inexplicable and clearly irrational suspension,” said Mkhwebane.

“The message and example sent to the other agencies, whether advertently or otherwise, must clearly be one of intimidation and instilling fear.”

However, Mkhwebane has a weak track record of accusing Ramaphosa.

In 2019, for example, she claimed Ramaphosa had deceived Parliament regarding a payment of R500,000 by former Bosasa CEO, the late Gavin Watson, to Ramaphosa’s campaign to win control of the ANC in late 2017.

The High Court overturned her findings, and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo didn’t deem it necessary to look into her allegations during his state capture commission.

MPs have also been critical offer her conduct in the past, including when she claimed it was her decision whether to appear before an ad-hoc committee looking into the situation at the SABC.

“That’s very disrespectful. I’m worried about a Public Protector that speaks like that. Which public is she protecting?” said the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Former DA MP Phumzile van Damme and IFP Chief Whip Narend Singh agreed with Ndlozi at the time.