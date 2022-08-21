Ramaphosa flight cost R2.6 million because air force VIP fleet can’t fly

President Cyril Ramaphosa and 11 other passengers travelled to the Southern African Development Community summit in Kinshasa on an SAA A340 plane designed to carry 320 passengers.

The Sunday Times reports that the president was forced to use the SAA jet — costing about R2.6 million for the trip — as none of the air force VIP fleet is serviceable.

The presidential jet can’t fly because the air force has not paid its Jeppesen flight database subscription fees. Its subscription expired in March 2022.

The subscription for the entire VIP fleet costs R300,000 a year, and the trip would have cost around R800,000 had the entourage been able to travel on the presidential jet.

Instead, the paper reported they had to make the nearly eight-hour trip in an Airbus A340 at the cost of approximately $20,000 (R340,000) an hour.

Live flight tracker Flightradar24 showed SAA flight LMG1 — the Air Force call sign indicating that the president is on-board — departing Johannesburg on 15 August and returning on 18 August.

According to the Sunday Times, the South African Air Force is two months in arrears on its Jeppesen flight database subscription fees, meaning its aircraft are essentially not airworthy.

The Jeppesen subscription updates avionics, including providing up-to-date information on airports, landing strips, approaches to airports and other information. It is usually updated every 28 days.

Clients who fail to renew their subscription are given an additional 28 days to do so.

Citing sources, the Sunday Times reported the Air Force and SAA technical fitted modifications on the “number two” jet in the fleet in an attempt to save costs.

While such “do-it-yourself” modifications are allowed, they must get standard technical certificate (STC) approval from the aircraft’s original design authority — in this case, Dassault Aviation in France.

However, the Air Force went ahead with its modifications without getting the necessary approval.

They can’t be signed off until Dassault determines they comply with its minimum requirements.

South African Airways aircraft being used as a presidential jet comes after the flag carrier was bailed out through a deal with private equity firm Takatso Consortium.

However, public enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is facing criticism for selling the failed state-owned airline to Takatso for R51.

National Treasury said it was not consulted on the sale of the stake and remains in the dark about several other agreements, such as Takatso’s proposed issue of preference shares to the DPE.

Treasury was also concerned that government guarantees on SAA’s debt remain in place.

According to a Treasury document, Takatso has the right to assess whether the government will settle any ongoing liabilities in SAA.

Toto Investment Holdings is suing SAA and the South African government over the deal.

The little-known investment firm filed documents at the Cape Town High Court claiming that Takatso’s acquisition of 51% of SAA was “unlawful and constitutionally invalid”.

According to Toto founder Bongani Gigaba, the deal was “shrouded in secrecy” and “not fair, equitable, competitive or cost-effective”.