South Africa could lose IT standards — including those for printers and icons

The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) has warned that several IT standards are at risk of being withdrawn if those in the industry don’t actively participate in the relevant SABS technical committees.

If withdrawn, products, including icons, printers, documents, and databases, would no longer be subject to South African National Standards (SANS).

“The SABS actively encourages relevant stakeholders within this sector to submit their interest to participate in the SABS standards development committees,” said SABS standards divisional head Sadhvir Bissoon.

“A committee that is inactive will result in the industry not having state of the art and relevant technical solutions to support innovation and industrialization of the sector.”

“A further risk is the possibility of withdrawing the current list of national standards within this sector due to the inability of reaffirming these standards, which is conducted through the SABS technical committees and sub-committees,” he added.

The SABS warned the following IT standards could be impacted:

SANS 19796-1 ED1 Learning, education and training — Quality management, assurance and metrics Part 1: General approach;

The SABS Technical Committee 001 is the main committee responsible for the governance of all information technology sub-committees.

TC001 requires industry representatives with the necessary technical expertise to participate in the various subcommittees that will enable the development of new standards projects and reaffirm the relevance of existing national standards.

The SABS, therefore, invites representatives from industry and other stakeholder categories to participate in the following SABS standards development sub-committees:

SABS TC0001/SC28 Office Equipment

SABS TC0001/SC32 Data Management and Interchange

SABS TC0001/SC34 Document Description and Processing Languages

SABS TC0001/SC35 User Interfaces

The SABS specified that its technical committees are free of charge and that attendance is voluntary.