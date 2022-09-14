Home Affairs back online after power outage knocks ID and passport issuing offline

It’s all systems go at Home Affairs offices as power has been restored at the department’s back office in Pretoria.

Citizens can visit offices from today for all Home Affairs services, including smart ID cards and passports.

“Power was restored early this morning, with technicians confirming it is all systems go after working around the clock to fix the problem speedily and minimise impact on citizens,” the Department of Home Affairs said in a statement.

The Department of Home Affairs experienced a power failure at its back office in Pretoria, which disrupted some services, on Tuesday, 13 September 2022.

Home Affairs cannot issue any applications requiring live capture, such as Smart ID cards and passports, without first being cleared at this office.

“The back office has a generator and four uninterrupted power supplies (UPS), which work as backup. Unfortunately, the power [failure] also affected the UPS when the generator tried to kick off,” the department said in a statement.

This, according to the department, meant that all Home Affairs offices in the country were unable to issue Smart ID cards, passports and temporary identity certificates.

The only services that were not affected and Home Affairs continued to offer were birth, marriage and death services.