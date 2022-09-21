South Africa getting new laws for building networks

Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma recently published proposed standard draft by-laws for deploying electronic communication and facilities for public comment.

The proposed by-laws include an outline application process for wayleaves, which have previously delayed fibre rollouts and increased the costs associated with fibre rollouts.

FNOs can obtain the wayleave application form from a municipality’s head office or online through its website.

However, they must first get approval from all relevant authorities and affected providers.

When it comes to applications for standard works, a completed wayleave application requires the following:

Diagrams of the proposed work in digital format, or alternatively three copies of the drawings;

Proposed reinstatement and commencement dates, along with the expected duration of the work;

Details of permission from third parties for the planned deployment and proof of their approval;

A completed compliance statement; and

A Municipal Land Use agreement between the provider and the municipality.

The application process also requires, where applicable, a statement saying leasing existing electronic communications facilities had been investigated and is not feasible and proof that the applicant has met infrastructure sharing notification requirements.

Another challenge FNOs face is the costs associated with applying for a wayleave.

The proposed by-laws specify that municipalities set out wayleave application fees in their annual budgeting framework.

The fees set out by municipalities have a significant impact on the cost of rolling out fibre infrastructure.

In some metropolitan municipalities in South Africa, it costs FNOs more to apply for trenching rights than to physically dig and lay the necessary cabling, former Dark Fibre Africa CEO Thinus Mulder said in July 2019.

He said some municipalities had hiked their fees to apply for wayleaves by as much as 5,000%, making it increasingly difficult for FNOs, like DFA, to roll out fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) in certain municipalities.

“I think metros are using this to balance the books,” Mulder said.

However, he refused to name and shame the relevant municipalities at the time, saying “they are still clients”.

In August 2019, MyBroadband reported on how the Democratic Alliance (DA) was hurting fibre-to-the-home in Pretoria.

The DA-run City of Tshwane (CoT) changed how it handles wayleaves in 2018.

One of the changes — the requirement for a R250,000 security deposit per wayleave — significantly impacted fibre rollouts in the municipality.

The CoT increased the security deposit required as part of several changes to its fees, charges, tariffs, property rates and taxes.

The requirement meant that FNOs had to put up a lot of money for a job that would cost R10,000 or less to complete.

Furthermore, FNOs can’t apply for just one wayleave to span several kilometres of trenching, instead having to apply for wayleaves based on what they can trench in a single day.

At the time, sources in the fibre industry told MyBroadband that most FNOs had stopped FTTH rollouts in Tshwane because the wayleave tariffs made it too expensive to do so.

“Tshwane is going to be left behind the rest of South Africa,” they warned.

Builds in Tshwane ultimately resumed after the war of words.

Fibre prices have dropped significantly over the years, but according to Openserve, they could have fallen even further if local governments improved wayleave application and approval processes.

