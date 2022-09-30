Former Eskom chair and MTN CEO appointed to Eskom board

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced a new Eskom board during a media briefing on Friday, 30 September 2022.

The board was approved in a cabinet meeting earlier in the day, after Gordhan had met with the incumbent board on Tuesday, 27 September 2022.

That was to discuss the completion of a review of the board following several members’ terms expiring in 2021 and resignations in the past few months.

Its announcement comes amid Eskom’s longest streak of load-shedding ever in the worst year of the rotational power cuts so far.

Gordhan said the new board brought broad experience, expertise, and skills that will provide stability and strategic direction to the entity.

“Their task will be to reposition Eskom to play a key role in the energy sector,” Gordhan said.

The list of 12 new non-executive board members is as follows:

Mpho Makwana (Chair) — Current chairperson of the Nedbank Group. Dismissed from Eskom board after nine years during state capture period. Served as interim Eskom CEO.

— Current chairperson of the Nedbank Group. Dismissed from Eskom board after nine years during state capture period. Served as interim Eskom CEO. Dr Busisiwe Vilakazi — Former Council for Scientific and Industrial Engineering researchers and leader. Holds PhD in Engineering Science from Oxford University.

— Former Council for Scientific and Industrial Engineering researchers and leader. Holds PhD in Engineering Science from Oxford University. Mteto Nyati — Former MTN and Altron CEO and executive at IBM and Microsoft. Holds BSc degree in Mechanical Engineering from UKZN.

— Former MTN and Altron CEO and executive at IBM and Microsoft. Holds BSc degree in Mechanical Engineering from UKZN. Lwazi Gogwana — Engineer with 25 years of experience in manufacturing, construction, financial services, logistics, energy, and government services.

— Engineer with 25 years of experience in manufacturing, construction, financial services, logistics, energy, and government services. Dr Tshakani Mthombeni — Gold Fields energy management and climate change strategist. Former Anglo American senior energy engineer.

— Gold Fields energy management and climate change strategist. Former Anglo American senior energy engineer. Leslie Mkhabela — Attorney, director and chairperson of Mkhabela Huntley Attorneys.

— Attorney, director and chairperson of Mkhabela Huntley Attorneys. Fathima Gany — Chartered accountant with 20 years of experience as a financial leader for several state-owned entities.

— Chartered accountant with 20 years of experience as a financial leader for several state-owned entities. Ayanda Mofaleka — Chartered accountant and former CEO of the National Credit Regulator.

— Chartered accountant and former CEO of the National Credit Regulator. Claudelle von Eck — Former CEO of Institute of Internal Auditors of South Africa. Works as organisational development and change manager.

— Former CEO of Institute of Internal Auditors of South Africa. Works as organisational development and change manager. Tryphosa Romano — Chartered accountant, former CFO of various companies and National Treasury employee

— Chartered accountant, former CFO of various companies and National Treasury employee Bheki Ntshalintshali — Former trade unionist.

— Former trade unionist. Clive le Roux — Chief nuclear officer at Eskom and experienced general manager of Matimba and Koeberg nuclear power stations

Current non-executive board member Dr Rod Crompton, an energy analyst and honorary professor at Energy Leadership Centre at Wits Business School, will be retained.

The incumbent executive members of the board, CEO André de Ruyter and CFO Calib Cassim, will also remain in their positions.

But Gordhan said the future roles of the executives would be decided by the board as Eskom embarks on its separation and restructuring process.

The new board will assume their roles from Saturday, 1 October 2022.