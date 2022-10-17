President Cyril Ramaphosa has withdrawn an amendment to the Executive Members Guide that gave cabinet ministers and their deputies free utilities to their official residences.

The changes came into effect on 13 April 2022 and made the Department of Public Works responsible for covering all costs associated with providing water and electricity to official residences.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, announced the withdrawal of the controversial amendment at a media briefing on Monday.

“President Ramaphosa acknowledges and appreciates the public sentiments on the matter. However, the impression created that the amendments were conducted in secrecy and to avoid public scrutiny is false,” Magwenya stated.

“The withdrawal will give effect to the 2019 version of the Executive Guide, pending a review.”

Under the 2019 Executive Members Guide, also known as the Ministerial Handbook, ministers’ utility bills at their official residences are still covered by up to R5,000 per month.

Ramaphosa’s cabinet has 28 ministers and 34 deputies.

Ministers earn up to R2.4 million per year, while deputies can make R2 million annually.

In South Africa’s previous financial year, the country spent R1.3 million to provide cabinet members with generators, with an additional R680,000 spent between April and June 2022.

The ministers and deputies were provided generators despite their official residences in the Bryntirion Estate in Pretoria not getting load shed.

Aside from the utility bills, the Democratic Alliance has said Ramaphosa made several other extra allowances for ministerial staff that would cost taxpayers R87 million per year.

These are summarised in the table below: