Dodgy IT contracts worth R100 million exposed in the Chief Justice’s office

An internal investigation by the Office of the Chief Justice uncovered dodgy IT contracts worth over R100 million, the Sunday Times reports.

The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) is a national government department providing support to the Chief Justice in carrying out his duties as head of the Constitutional Court and South Africa’s Judiciary.

Justice Raymond Zondo, known for heading the commission on state capture, was appointed Chief Justice on 1 April 2022 after serving as deputy chief justice since 1 June 2017.

According to the report, the OCJ discovered senior IT official Sipho Matshika had funnelled the contracts to Pursuit Knowledge Consulting (PKC).

Matshika also reportedly has a child with the consultancy’s owner, Masabata Shuping, and the two are engaged to be married.

The OCJ paid PKC R48 million for a range of contracts that have now been placed on hold pending further investigation and a judicial review.

These include R2.7 million and R24 million in cybersecurity contracts awarded to PKC in 2020.

Information from the Companies & Intellectual Property Commission database revealed that Matshika and Shuping were former business partners in a company registered in 2007.

The pair reportedly denied being close friends and business partners, with Shuping even submitting an affidavit to that effect to the OCJ.

The OCJ’s investigation confirmed that Matshika and Shuping had misled it in declarations submitted for PKC’s bids on tenders.

According to the report, emails recovered from OCJ’s email server and Matshika’s two work laptops — which had been erased — included Shuping’s property lease documents and a letter from Matshika to Shuping’s medical aid confirming that she is his fiancée and that they have a child together.

This is not the first time the OCJ’s IT systems have come under scrutiny.

In 2020, the Office of the Chief Justice fell victim to a cyberattack.

The DoppelPaymer ransomware group first claimed responsibility for the attack towards the end of September 2020.

After initially only posting two files as proof that it had extracted data, it updated its site on the dark web with links to a 234MB archive of documents purportedly taken from compromised machines within the Office of the Chief Justice.

When MyBroadband asked the Office of the Chief Justice for comment at the time, a spokesperson asked for a link to the data but provided no further feedback.

This isn’t the first time the OCJ’s IT contracts have been a point of controversy.

In June 2022, three former OCJ directors denied allegations of wrongdoing after they quit their jobs to run a company subcontracting to a supplier that won a R225 million IT contract.

Former OCJ chief financial officer Casper Coetzer, former case management director Yvonne van Niekerk, and former spokesperson and chief director of court administration Nathi Mncube reportedly started their new jobs on 1 June 2022.

The trio are directors at ZA Square Consulting — the lucrative contract’s winner — and are each set to earn 30% of the contract’s value — roughly R67.5 million.

The OCJ confirmed all three former employees had been involved in the tender.

MyBroadband asked Pursuit Knowledge Consulting for comment regarding the allegations against Matshika and Shuping, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.