Unemployment insurance buffoonery â€” R221 million blown training people who had jobs

South Africa’s Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) spent R221 million in three months training people who already had jobs, the Sunday Times reports.

According to the report, the UIF paid R344 million in total to a company called Fuze Institute for Humanitarian and Development Praxis to train the workers.

The training project â€” which sources at the UIF described as a “free for all” â€” is part of the fund’s Employability Initiative programme aimed at creating 65,669 permanent jobs in the country.

The UIF has spentÂ R685 million on six projects intended to employ 27,781 people, but according to the report, little actual permanent employment was created despite the substantial expenditure.

This specific project saw 14,771 workers in KwaZulu-Natal trained to cook and provide basic meals for students in KwaZulu-Natal that benefit from the School Nutrition Programme.

However, it has been discovered that the workers were employed on 24-month contracts long before their training began.

According to the Sunday Times, the workers were only trained between October and December 2021, after their employment contracts began at the start of the year.

However, a senior official at the fund said training for all 61,000 food handlers in South Africa could have cost a third of the R344 million they spent with Fuze.

Of the R344 million paid to the company, it spent R22 million on overalls, hats, aprons and masks, R17 million on unspecified “tools of trade”, and a stipend of R1,050 a month for three months for the workers.

Fuze also charged a R24 million project-management fee and R14.7 million for support.

Fuze told the Sunday Times that it views its training programme as a success, describing the employment of the 14,771 food handlers as a “win” for the institute.

It added that final close-out reports submitted to the UIF-LAP all corroborate its belief that the project was a success.

“The UIF-LAP has commended Fuze on a job well done during this phase of the training,” the Sunday Times quoted Fuze as saying.

The Employability Initiative programme was officially launched in March 2022, when employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi said the education department had absorbed all of the students.

An internal audit of the project has revealed that the entire R2.7 billion programme could constitute irregular spending as it was not properly advertised.

“The current proposals are based on an open-ended media statement/release … which called for submission of proposals,” the report reads.

“However, the release did not provide adequate details regarding the programme specifications, objectives and adjudication criteria.”

This is not the first time the UIF has been in the spotlight for irregular spending.

In June 2020, the Asset Forfeiture Unit launched an investigation into alleged “huge UIF fraud”.

The investigation related to a sum ofÂ R5.7 million â€” intended for Covid-19 relief grants â€” being paid into a single person’s account.

The individual went from having a balance of R12Â to R5.7 million in their account.

The money was then quickly sent to friends and businesses over five days.

“We are investigating whether there was complicity on the part of those working at the UIF,” Sipho Ngwema of the National Prosecuting Authority said.

“There is a suspicion that there may have been criminal activity between UIF officials and the end recipient of the money.”