Over 30 government websites down — including police and home affairs

At least 34 government-run websites in South Africa were offline in what appeared to be a major outage early on Sunday, 27 November 2022.

Attempting to open one of these websites between 06:00 and 08:00 AM presented a “This site can’t be reached” message, accompanied by a “DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_NXDOMAIN” error.

The latter indicates that the domain name system (DNS), basically the Internet’s equivalent of a phone book, could not resolve a website’s URL into an IP address.

Among the many websites that were offline at the time of publication were the main national government site (gov.za), police (saps.gov.za), Home Affairs (dha.gov.za), and national treasury (treasury.gov.za).

Government departments that appeared not to be impacted by the problem included the National Department of Health (health.gov.za), the Department of Justice (justice.gov.za), and the State Security Agency (ssa.gov.za).

The Department of Defence’s website was also available, but it used a different subdomain — mil.za. Interestingly, its website was not HTTPS-encrypted.

The non-departmental websites of some arms of government, like Sars (sars.gov.za) and Sassa (sassa.gov.za), were also available, but not that of the Investigative Police Directorate (ipid.gov.za).

On local government level, at least one municipal gov.za website — the City of Tshwane’s (tshwane.gov.za) — was also down.

But the gov.za websites of other major metros — including the City of Joburg, City of Cape Town, Ekurhuleni, and Ethekwini — were not affected.

It was unclear when precisely the outage started, as we could immediately find any complaints about the problems on Twitter.

The list below shows all of the government-run websites MyBroadband confirmed to be offline at the time of publication.

National government (gov.za)

City of Tshwane (tshwane.gov.za)

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (dalrrd.gov.za)

Department of Basic Education (education.gov.za)

Department of Communication and Digital Technologies (dcdt.gov.za)

Department of Correctional Services (dcs.gov.za)

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (cogta.co.za)

Department of Employment and Labour (labour.gov.za)

Department of Forestries, Fisheries, and the Environment (dffe.gov.za)

Department of Higher Education and Training (dhet.gov.za)

Department of Home Affairs (dha.gov.za)

Department of Human Settlements (dhs.gov.za)

Department of International Relations and Co-operation (dirco.gov.za)

Department of Military Veterans (dmv.gov.za)

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (dmre.gov.za)

Department of Public Enterprises (dpe.gov.za)

Department of Public Services and Administration (dpsa.gov.za)

Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (publicworks.gov.za)

Department of Science and Innovation (dst.gov.za)

Department of Small Business Development (dsbd.gov.za)

Department of Social Development (dsd.gov.za)

Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture (dpsa.gov.za)

Department of Tourism (tourism.gov.za)

Department of Trade, Industry, and Co-operation (dtic.gov.za)

Department of Transport (transport.gov.za)

Department of Water and Sanitation (dws.gov.za)

Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities (dwypd.gov.za)

E-services (eservices.gov.za)

Government Communication and Information System (gcis.gov.za)

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (ipid.gov.za)

National Treasury (treasury.gov.za)

South African Police Service (saps.gov.za)

Statistics South Africa (statssa.gov.za)

The Presidency (presidency.gov.za)

Date centre upgrade

The City of Tshwane announced on Friday that Sita needed electricity downtime at its Centurion data centre this weekend to execute an upgrade.

The upgrade was scheduled to start at 14:00 on Saturday, 26 November and finish at 10:00 on Sunday, 27 November.

Tshwane said the upgrade would affect all its Internet-related services, including buying prepaid electricity.

These include:

Internet access

External email delivery

City of Tshwane public-hosted websites

Virtual Private Network (VPN) access

All other City of Tshwane solutions that are internet-dependent

“To safeguard the city’s network and server equipment hosted at Sita, Tshwane will shut down all its ICT equipment from 13h00 on Saturday and will switch back on after 14h00 on Sunday once the city receives confirmation from Sita that it is safe to do so,” the metro stated.

“During the downtime period, consumers will not be able to purchase any electricity from third-party vendors. Vending of electricity through the internet like banking apps, ATMs, retail shops, garages, spaza shops, and cellphones, will not be working.”

Government’s IT services provider gives feedback

Government’s main IT services provider — Sita — has also confirmed that the downtime was planned to execute maintenance and upgrades to electrical and related backup systems.

Sita head of corporate affairs, Tlali Tlali, said the work was necessary to allow the systems to better handle load-shedding.

“These electrical systems have been performing very well under tremendous pressure from power outages/load-shedding,” said Tlali. “However, they need maintenance and upgrade, to continue functioning effectively.”

Tlali said systems would progressively be brought back online from 10:00 on Sunday, 27 November 2022, with all services planned to be restored and tested by 14:00.

While Sita informed its clients of the maintenance work, it appears that it was only the City of Tshwane that provided a precautionary statement on the downtime to the public.

Tlali said Sita took “every care” to communicate to its clients, giving them “reasonable notice” so they can notify all their stakeholders who may be impacted.

“Some of our clients have taken steps to notify their customers and such steps help customers to plan accordingly during the period of service interruptions and we believe that’s the right thing to do,” Tlali stated.

Now read: South African Post Office in crisis