President Cyril Ramaphosa has not resigned, nor did he address the nation on Thursday evening.

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya addressed the media in a short briefing, saying Ramaphosa was still considering the independent panel’s report into the Phala Phala scandal.

Magwenya explained that he had told members of the press earlier that an announcement from the president was “imminent”.

He acknowledged that the choice of words could create the impression that Ramaphosa would address the nation tonight, but he said he had not provided a timeframe.

The official position of the Presidency remains that Ramaphosa was studying the report and that an announcement was imminent.

“The president appreciates the urgency of this issue. The president appreciates the enormity of this issue. What it means for the country, the stability of government,” Magwenya stated.

“As a result of that, he is still processing the report. In the exercise, he is engaging various roleplayers and stakeholders at different levels in the governing party and alliance.”

Ramaphosa’s presidency is in danger of unwinding after an independent panel appointed to investigate allegations of misconduct found that there was a case to be answered.

The allegations involve $580,000 (US) in cash allegedly stashed in a couch on his game farm, which had been stolen.

The panel considered four charges:

One count of serious misconduct for undertaking paid work while in office One count of serious violation of the law for failure to report the theft in terms of anti-corruption legislation Two counts of serious misconduct for exposing himself to a conflict of interest and acting in a manner inconsistent with his office

The panel found that there is a prima facie case on all charges Ramaphosa should answer for.

On the first charge, Ramaphosa stated he does not draw a salary from Phala Phala and that the farm is a loss-making business.

However, the panel found Ramaphosa clears sale transactions, gives instructions on managing cash sales, and discusses potential buyers.

This “suggests strongly that he oversees operations in the business,” the panel’s report stated.

For the second charge, Ramaphosa said he reported the theft to the head of his protection detail, General Wally Rhoode, whom he expected would follow all necessary procedures.

However, the panel found that he never reported the matter to the Hawks, and a case was not registered.

This is a possible violation of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA), which requires anyone in authority with knowledge of a theft of R100,000 or more to report it to the Hawks.

On the third and fourth charges, the panel found Ramaphosa potentially created a conflict by asking the head of his Presidential Protection Unit to investigate a theft from his private business.

“The President thrust himself into a situation where there was a conflict of interest between his official responsibilities as the head of state and as businessperson involved in cattle and game farming; and acted in a manner that was inconsistent with his office,” the panel found.

Responding to questions, Magwenya said that Ramaphosa was considering all options.

These include fighting any charges brought against him and continuing his campaign for ANC president, with the party set to vote later this month. It also includes stepping aside.

“All options are on the table,” stated Magwenya.

He said what is important is choosing a path that is first and foremost in the interest of the country, and ensuring stability of government.