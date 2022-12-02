Ramaphosa’s cabinet announces CEO appointments for State IT Agency and FPB

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet has announced the appointment of Dr Bongani Andy Mabaso as the CEO of the State Information Technology Agency (SITA).

Dr Gibson Mashilo Simon Boloka has been appointed CEO of the Film and Publication Board.

Mabaso (pictured) takes the reins of the South African government’s IT agency after a series of acting CEOs and caretakers following the departure of Setumo Mohapi in 2019.

Ntutule Tshenye served as acting SITA CEO from 1 April 2019 to January 2020, when Luvuyo Keyise was appointed executive caretaker on a two-year contract.

After his contract ended, Keyise was reappointed by cabinet announcement as interim managing director for six months.

At the end of July, when the six months were up, SITA chief financial officer Molatlhegi Kgauwe was appointed acting managing director.

SITA had announced in April 2019 that it would be actively recruiting a CEO soon.

Mabaso began his career as a control system engineer at Transnet in 2008.

He progressed through the ranks and was promoted to Principal Engineer for software design in April 2014, and Executive Research Manager in November 2015.

Mabaso left Transnet in September 2019 and served as Standard Bank’s chief information officer for digital and customer journeys at its corporate and investment bank division.

Cabinet said all appointments are subject to the verification of qualifications and security clearance.