Dlamini-Zuma won’t run for ANC president

South African Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, a critic of President Cyril Ramaphosa, declined a nomination to run for leader of the nation’s governing party.

Dlamini-Zuma narrowly lost to Ramaphosa in the contest to lead the African National Congress in 2017.

Her decision means Ramaphosa and former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize are the only candidates in the running for the top party job at its elective conference beaing held in the Nasrec convention center near Johannesburg.

Deputy President David Mabuza also declined a nomination from the conference floor to be re-elected deputy party leader, leaving the position to be contested by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile.

Mabuza’s decision means he’s unlikely to serve a second term as the nation’s deputy president.

Other candidates for top positions

The ANC also finalized nominations for other top leadership positions. Voting will take place on Sunday.

There were no further nominations for chair of the party, leaving incumbent Gwede Mantashe, Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo and Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha in the running for the post.

There were also no proposals for alternative candidates for the secretary-general post, leaving former ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, ex-Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to compete for the position.

Bejani Chauke, a special adviser to Ramaphosa, ANC spokesman Pule Mabe and Mzwandile Masina, the former mayor of the Ekurhuleni municipality will run for the position of treasurer-general, as will Gwen Ramokgopa, a former health minister in the central Gauteng province, who was nominated from the floor.

Former Environment Minister Nomvula Mokonyane will stand against Tina Joemat-Pettersson, a former energy minister, for the position of first deputy secretary-general.