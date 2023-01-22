Big increase in the cost of studying in South Africa

Most universities in South Africa have significantly increased their tuition and accommodation prices by 5.1% and 7.1%, respectively, aligning with Department of Higher Education and Training guidelines.

However, the Sunday Times reports that certain universities have raised their fees even more — putting increased pressure on students’ pockets in tough economic times.

Stellenbosch University has raised its tuition by 8%, while UNISA has increased fees by 7.6%.

Martin Viljoen, Stellenbosch University spokesperson, said even with the increase, Stellenbosch remains cheaper than some of its rivals.

“Stellenbosch University’s agenda of advancing quality education for all South African students requires a sustainably and competitively funded main budget,” said Viljoen.

He also noted that the university’s residence fees have increased by 8.9%, partly due to higher utility tariffs.

UNISA spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said it needed to implement these increases to “deliver quality service to students.”

He also noted that ‘missing-middle’ students — those with a family income of between R350,000 and R600,000 — can take advantage of grants from the Department of Higher Education.

Matric results

Among those who will feel the impact of these university cost increases is the matric class of 2022, which achieved an official pass rate of 80.1%.

However, activist groups and the Democratic Alliance believe it would be more realistic to refer to cohort pass rates, as this gives voice to drop-outs.

A MyBroadband analysis showed that only 53% of the grade 10 cohort that enrolled in 2020, matriculated in 2022.

Equal Education prefers to use Grade 2 cohort rates as the ‘real’ pass rate. This comes to 54%.

Whichever metric is used, it is clear that South Africa has a major school drop-out problem — and Education Minister Angie Motshekga acknowledged that this should be of national concern.

Basic Education Director-General Mathanzima Mweli also noted numerous other factors that impacted the results of the 2022 matric class:

Trimmed curriculum to fundamentals in Grade 10 and Grade 11

Amended assessment programme for Grade 10 and Grade 11

The cumulative effect of learning losses

Insufficient psycho-social support

Reduction in exams and greater focus on school-based assessment (40/60 relationship)

Learning under Covid-19 conditions in general

Mweli also highlighted the impact of load-shedding on the 2022 matric class.

“I was really appalled to observe the impact of load-shedding on learners who should be middle-class who have got an option for alternative energy,” Mweli said.

“If that has been the case, then you can ask yourself what impact the [less fortunate] learners would have probably felt.”

Considering these factors and the results, Mweli said the class of 2022 could be one of the “strongest” to date.