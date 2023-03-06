Ramaphosa announces new cabinet — all the new ministers and deputies

6 March 2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced changes to his cabinet — including a new deputy president and ministers of electricity, transport, and public service and administration.

Speaking in a broadcast address on Monday, 6 March 2023, Ramaphosa said that the purpose of the changes is to fill vacancies that have occurred and to direct government more effectively towards areas that require urgent and decisive action.

“All parts of government are focussed on addressing those issues that concern South Africans the most,” he said.

“They being load-shedding, unemployment, poverty, the rising cost of living, crime, and corruption.”

As was expected, the Minister of Electricity in the Presidency, a new position Ramaphosa announced during his state of the nation address in early February 2023, will be Kgosientso Ramokgopa.

Ramokgopa previously served as mayor of the City of Tshwane and was the head of investment and infrastructure in the president’s office until today.

The electricity minister’s primary role will be to improve Eskom’s power station performance.

“To effectively oversee the electricity crisis response, the appointed minister will have political responsibility, authority, and control over all critical aspects of the energy action plan,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa also announced a dedicated ministry within the Presidency for planning, monitoring, and evaluation to focus more on the government’s performance.

Mondli Gungubele, the new communications minister, was previously responsible for state security and planning, monitoring, and evaluation within the Presidency.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the former Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, will take over Gungubele’s previous responsibility over state security and other tasks.

Mondli Gungubele, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies

In line with ANC tradition, the party’s recently-elected deputy president Paul Mashatile has also been appointed deputy president of South Africa.

It comes after David Mabuza resigned as deputy president on Wednesday, 1 March 2023.

Mabuza was previously ANC deputy president but did not contest the position during the ANC’s national elective conference in December 2022.

Fikile Mbalula winning the position of ANC secretary-general has also necessitated that he make way for former KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikala, as the country’s new Minister of Transport.

The new Minister of Public Service and Administration will be Noxolo Kiviet.

Kiviet replaces Ayanda Dlodlo, who left the position vacant in November 2022 after taking up the job of World Bank group executive director for Angola, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Ramaphosa also announced several new deputy ministers, including deputy ministers for transport, corporate governance and traditional affairs, and to the Presidency.

Much-awaited announcement

The president’s announcement comes after months of anticipation and reports about an imminent cabinet reshuffle.

Ramaphosa was initially believed to reveal his hand sometime before or close to the 2023 state of the nation address or Budget Speech.

The reshuffle was finally set down for the evening of Thursday, 2 March 2023, after the president had consulted with various stakeholders — including major labour unions — during the day.

However, it was delayed after Ramaphosa had supposedly fallen ill.

He was then expected to reveal his new cabinet on Sunday, but in the afternoon, the Presidency confirmed it would only happen on Monday.

The table below summarises President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet changes, as announced on 6 March 2023.

National Executive
Position Old New
President Cyril Ramaphosa Cyril Ramaphosa
Deputy President David Mabuza (resigned) Paul Mashatile
 
Position Old minister New minister
Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza Thoko Didiza
Basic Education Angie Motshekga Angie Motshekga
Communications and Digital Technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni Mondli Gungubele
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Thembi Nkadimeng
Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise Thandi Modise
Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi Thulas Nxesi
Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy Barbara Creecy
Finance Enoch Godongwana Enoch Godongwana
Health Joe Phaahla Joe Phaahla
Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande Blade Nzimande
Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi Aaron Motsoaledi
Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane
International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor Naledi Pandor
Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola Ronald Lamola
Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe Gwede Mantashe
Police Bheki Cele Bheki Cele
Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan Pravin Gordhan
Public Service and Administration Formerly Ayanda Dlodlo (vacant since Nov. 2022) Noxolo Kiviet
Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille Sihle Zikalala
Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
Social Development Lindiwe Zulu Lindiwe Zulu
Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa Zizi Kodwa
Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu Patricia de Lille
Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel Ebrahim Patel
Transport Fikile Mbalula Sindisiwe Chikunga
Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu Senzo Mchunu
The Presidency (Electricity) n/a Kgosientso Ramokgopa
The Presidency (State Security, and other functions) Mondli Gungubele Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
The Presidency (Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation) Mondli Gungubele Maropene Ramokgopa
The Presidency (Women, Youth & Persons with Disabilities) Maite Nkoana-Mashabane Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
 
Position Old deputy minister New deputy minister
Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Zoleka Capa Zoleka Capa
Basic Education Reginah Mhaule Reginah Mhaule
Communications and Digital Technologies Philly Mapulane Philly Mapulane
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Thembi Nkadimeng Parks Tau, Zolile Burns-Ncamashe
Correctional Services Patekile Holomisa Patekile Holomisa
Defence and Military Veterans Thabang Makwetla Thabang Makwetla
Employment and Labour Boitumelo Moloi Boitumelo Moloi
Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Maggie Sotyu Maggie Sotyu
Finance David Masondo David Masondo
Health Sibongiseni Dhlomo Sibongiseni Dhlomo
Higher Education, Science and Technology Buti Manamela Buti Manamela
Home Affairs Njabulo Nzuza Njabulo Nzuza
Human Settlements Pam Tshwete Pam Tshwete
International Relations and Cooperation Candith Mashego-Dlamini Candith Mashego-Dlamini
International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes Alvin Botes
Justice and Constitutional Development John Jeffery John Jeffery
Mineral Resources and Energy Nobuhle Nkabane Nobuhle Nkabane
Police Cassel Mathale Cassel Mathale
Public Enterprises Phumulo Masualle Obed Bapela
Public Service and Administration Chana Pilane-Majake Chana Pilane-Majake
Public Works and Infrastructure Noxolo Kiviet Bernice Swarts
Small Business Development Sdumo Dlamini Dipuo Peters
Social Development Hendrietta Ipeleng Bogopane-Zulu Hendrietta Ipeleng Bogopane-Zulu
Sports, Arts and Culture Nocawe Mafu Nocawe Mafu
State Security (in the Presidency) Zizi Kodwa Zizi Kodwa
Tourism Fish Mahlalela Fish Mahlalela
Trade and Industry Fikile Majola Fikile Majola
Trade and Industry Nomalungelo Gina Nomalungelo Gina
Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga Lisa Mangcu
Water and Sanitation Dikeledi Magadzi David Mahlobo, Judith Tshabalala
The Presidency (State security) Thembi Siweya, Pinky Kekana Nomasonto Motaung, Kenneth Morolong
The Presidency (Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation) Thembi Siweya, Pinky Kekana Pinky Kekana
Presidency (Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities) Hlengiwe Mkhize Sisisi Tolashe

