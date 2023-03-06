Ramaphosa announces new cabinet — all the new ministers and deputies

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced changes to his cabinet — including a new deputy president and ministers of electricity, transport, and public service and administration.

Speaking in a broadcast address on Monday, 6 March 2023, Ramaphosa said that the purpose of the changes is to fill vacancies that have occurred and to direct government more effectively towards areas that require urgent and decisive action.

“All parts of government are focussed on addressing those issues that concern South Africans the most,” he said.

“They being load-shedding, unemployment, poverty, the rising cost of living, crime, and corruption.”

As was expected, the Minister of Electricity in the Presidency, a new position Ramaphosa announced during his state of the nation address in early February 2023, will be Kgosientso Ramokgopa.

Ramokgopa previously served as mayor of the City of Tshwane and was the head of investment and infrastructure in the president’s office until today.

The electricity minister’s primary role will be to improve Eskom’s power station performance.

“To effectively oversee the electricity crisis response, the appointed minister will have political responsibility, authority, and control over all critical aspects of the energy action plan,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa also announced a dedicated ministry within the Presidency for planning, monitoring, and evaluation to focus more on the government’s performance.

Mondli Gungubele, the new communications minister, was previously responsible for state security and planning, monitoring, and evaluation within the Presidency.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the former Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, will take over Gungubele’s previous responsibility over state security and other tasks.

In line with ANC tradition, the party’s recently-elected deputy president Paul Mashatile has also been appointed deputy president of South Africa.

It comes after David Mabuza resigned as deputy president on Wednesday, 1 March 2023.

Mabuza was previously ANC deputy president but did not contest the position during the ANC’s national elective conference in December 2022.

Fikile Mbalula winning the position of ANC secretary-general has also necessitated that he make way for former KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Sihle Zikala, as the country’s new Minister of Transport.

The new Minister of Public Service and Administration will be Noxolo Kiviet.

Kiviet replaces Ayanda Dlodlo, who left the position vacant in November 2022 after taking up the job of World Bank group executive director for Angola, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Ramaphosa also announced several new deputy ministers, including deputy ministers for transport, corporate governance and traditional affairs, and to the Presidency.

Much-awaited announcement

The president’s announcement comes after months of anticipation and reports about an imminent cabinet reshuffle.

Ramaphosa was initially believed to reveal his hand sometime before or close to the 2023 state of the nation address or Budget Speech.

The reshuffle was finally set down for the evening of Thursday, 2 March 2023, after the president had consulted with various stakeholders — including major labour unions — during the day.

However, it was delayed after Ramaphosa had supposedly fallen ill.

He was then expected to reveal his new cabinet on Sunday, but in the afternoon, the Presidency confirmed it would only happen on Monday.

The table below summarises President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet changes, as announced on 6 March 2023.

National Executive Position Old New President Cyril Ramaphosa Cyril Ramaphosa Deputy President David Mabuza (resigned) Paul Mashatile Position Old minister New minister Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza Thoko Didiza Basic Education Angie Motshekga Angie Motshekga Communications and Digital Technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni Mondli Gungubele Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Thembi Nkadimeng Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise Thandi Modise Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi Thulas Nxesi Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy Barbara Creecy Finance Enoch Godongwana Enoch Godongwana Health Joe Phaahla Joe Phaahla Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande Blade Nzimande Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi Aaron Motsoaledi Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor Naledi Pandor Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola Ronald Lamola Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe Gwede Mantashe Police Bheki Cele Bheki Cele Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan Pravin Gordhan Public Service and Administration Formerly Ayanda Dlodlo (vacant since Nov. 2022) Noxolo Kiviet Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille Sihle Zikalala Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams Social Development Lindiwe Zulu Lindiwe Zulu Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa Zizi Kodwa Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu Patricia de Lille Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel Ebrahim Patel Transport Fikile Mbalula Sindisiwe Chikunga Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu Senzo Mchunu The Presidency (Electricity) n/a Kgosientso Ramokgopa The Presidency (State Security, and other functions) Mondli Gungubele Khumbudzo Ntshavheni The Presidency (Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation) Mondli Gungubele Maropene Ramokgopa The Presidency (Women, Youth & Persons with Disabilities) Maite Nkoana-Mashabane Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Position Old deputy minister New deputy minister Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Zoleka Capa Zoleka Capa Basic Education Reginah Mhaule Reginah Mhaule Communications and Digital Technologies Philly Mapulane Philly Mapulane Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Thembi Nkadimeng Parks Tau, Zolile Burns-Ncamashe Correctional Services Patekile Holomisa Patekile Holomisa Defence and Military Veterans Thabang Makwetla Thabang Makwetla Employment and Labour Boitumelo Moloi Boitumelo Moloi Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Maggie Sotyu Maggie Sotyu Finance David Masondo David Masondo Health Sibongiseni Dhlomo Sibongiseni Dhlomo Higher Education, Science and Technology Buti Manamela Buti Manamela Home Affairs Njabulo Nzuza Njabulo Nzuza Human Settlements Pam Tshwete Pam Tshwete International Relations and Cooperation Candith Mashego-Dlamini Candith Mashego-Dlamini International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes Alvin Botes Justice and Constitutional Development John Jeffery John Jeffery Mineral Resources and Energy Nobuhle Nkabane Nobuhle Nkabane Police Cassel Mathale Cassel Mathale Public Enterprises Phumulo Masualle Obed Bapela Public Service and Administration Chana Pilane-Majake Chana Pilane-Majake Public Works and Infrastructure Noxolo Kiviet Bernice Swarts Small Business Development Sdumo Dlamini Dipuo Peters Social Development Hendrietta Ipeleng Bogopane-Zulu Hendrietta Ipeleng Bogopane-Zulu Sports, Arts and Culture Nocawe Mafu Nocawe Mafu State Security (in the Presidency) Zizi Kodwa Zizi Kodwa Tourism Fish Mahlalela Fish Mahlalela Trade and Industry Fikile Majola Fikile Majola Trade and Industry Nomalungelo Gina Nomalungelo Gina Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga Lisa Mangcu Water and Sanitation Dikeledi Magadzi David Mahlobo, Judith Tshabalala The Presidency (State security) Thembi Siweya , Pinky Kekana Nomasonto Motaung, Kenneth Morolong The Presidency (Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation) Thembi Siweya , Pinky Kekana Pinky Kekana Presidency (Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities) Hlengiwe Mkhize Sisisi Tolashe

