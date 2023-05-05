ANC going after De Ruyter in Germany

The ANC has been granted the right to serve André de Ruyter with legal papers in Germany, where the former Eskom CEO is believed to be staying.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted the ANC an edictal citation — legal permission to serve court papers in an overseas country, on Wednesday, 3 May 2023.

The papers can now be served to De Ruyter by an authorised official under German law.

De Ruyter made explosive claims about the ANC’s involvement in widespread corruption at Eskom in an interview with eNCA’s Annika Larsen, which aired in February 2023.

Among his many allegations of sabotage and corruption, De Ruyter said he was aware of at least four dangerous criminal cartels stealing coal from mines in Mpumalanga intended for Eskom’s power stations.

De Ruyter said these cartels had a hit squad of between 60 and 70 highly trained and well-armed people.

“People get assassinated in Mpumalanga,” De Ruyter stated.

When asked whether he was worried that he might be murdered for speaking out, De Ruyter said he planned to spend time abroad after leaving Eskom.

“I think that will be good for my health,” De Ruyter stated.

The former CEO had previously claimed there was an attempt to assassinate him with a mug of coffee laced with cyanide.

The fallout from the interview led to De Ruyter’s early resignation and evoked an intense backlash from the ANC.

The ruling party threatened to sue De Ruyter for alleged failure to report the criminal activity to law enforcement officials.

De Ruyter has maintained he reported some of the allegations to senior police officials, including National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, the State Security Agency, and the current and former Eskom boards.

The ANC accused him of defaming its name and questioned the validity of his allegations.

“We think that there is something illegal committed by De Ruyter,” said ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

“The ANC is a political party that has not instructed anyone to go to Eskom and mess things up.”

Former president Thabo Mbeki said the interview exposed De Ruyter as a “classical extreme right-wing anti-communist fanatic of the Apartheid years”.

Police minister Bheki Cele has claimed that De Ruyter has not reported his allegations to the Hawks or detectives at Eskom.

“I have asked all those people — not a single one had that information,” he said.

De Ruyter refused to name the two senior politicians he implicated in the cartels during his appearance before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on 26 April 2023.

The former CEO said because he did not have immunity from prosecution, he could not make any statement that could potentially put him at risk of civil or criminal legal action.

When asked if we would answer if offered immunity, he said safety from prosecution would still not guarantee his physical security.

Instead, he put the ball into the courts of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and presidential security adviser Sydney Mufumadi.

De Ruyter said he had given Gordhan and Mufumadi the names and that Scopa should ask them.

