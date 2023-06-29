Here come the price hikes

Residents of South Africa’s major metros will see their water, electricity, property rates, and refuse and sanitation rates increase from 1 July 2023.

City of Johannesburg mayoral committee for finance member Dada Morero said its announcement was met with “general unhappiness”, with the City accumulating around 42,000 objections to the proposed increases.

“Unfortunately, with the current economic situation, it does stretch a lot of people, and hence there’s general unhappiness about the rate increase,” he said in an interview with 702.

“I’ll start with the evaluation roll, which refers to your [property] rates, which have been increased by 2%.”

“When we went out on consultation, we were actually sitting on 5.3%, but of course, throughout the consultation processes with communities, we came to the conclusion that it should only be increased up to 2%,” he added.

He said that the decision was made due to concerns raised by community members.

Morero noted that the Joburg metro had received around 42,000 objections to the proposed increase, of which about 30,000 came from residential customers and approximately 9,500 from businesses.

When asked about the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse’s (Outa) objection, Morero said Outa wasn’t being “genuine”.

Outa had requested that Johannesburg temporarily suspend the property rate hike, highlighting that the 2% increase excludes the increases due to the 2023 General Valuation Roll revision.

“I don’t think Outa is being genuine. We received their objection and their letter, which we have responded to blow-by-blow,” he said.

“Property rates are based on the Property Rates Act, and the Act requires that all account holders or those that have properties to pay rates.”

“Outa is then proposing that we should allow people to pay what they’ve been paying in the last evaluation roll.”

He said this is incorrect in terms of the law.

“So we’ve responded to them, and we’re also arguing with them that, look — the City has to function, and we think we have tried as much as we can to keep it to a bare minimum of 2%,” added Morero.

“Other municipalities are sitting on about 4% to 5%.”

City of Joburg customers will see electricity tariffs increase by 14.97%, just below the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s approved 15.1% increase.

Municipal rate hikes across South Africa

BusinessTech reports that residents of the eThekwini municipality in KwaZulu-Natal face the steepest rate hikes.

Its increases are the highest regarding property rates, electricity, water, and sanitation, with the City increasing these tariffs by 7.9%, 18.5%, 14.9%, and 10.9%, respectively.

Buffalo City said it wouldn’t increase property rates for the 2023/24 financial year after it faced public criticism over its property valuation results being significantly higher than market valuations.

Joburg initially proposed a property rate increase of 5.3%. However, after consultation with communities, it adjusted the tariff hike to 2%.

The City of Cape Town is the only municipality reducing property rates. It is doing so by 1.1%.

Cape Town also plans to give homeowners a break for properties valued at under R5 million. The first R450,000 of a property’s value will be exempt from rates.

Municipal rate hikes across South Africa for the 2023/24 financial year are summarised in the table below.