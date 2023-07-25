Post Office can be rescued

The South African Post Office’s (Sapo) Business Rescue Practitioners believe there is a reasonable chance that the state-owned entity can be rescued.

This was one of the outcomes of the first meeting of creditors, according to a press release from the Post Office’s joint Business Rescue Practitioners Anoosh Rooplal and Juanito Damons.

“The joint Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) are of the view that there is a reasonable prospect of rescuing the Sapo within the ambit of Chapter 6 of the Companies Act,” they said.

“This is based on the allocated R2.4 billion funding from Treasury in the medium-term budget, the additional funding requirement of R3.8 billion to recapitalise the Sapo, the BRPs interventions and the ongoing support from all stakeholders, including Government, Employees, Trade Unions and Trade Suppliers as well as the Implementation of the restructuring plan.”

Rooplal explained that their primary objective is to either rescue the state-owned company by restructuring its financial and operational affairs to maximise its chances of survival or provide a better return for the company’s investors.

“Our primary objective will be to either rescue the company by restructuring its financial and operational affairs in a manner that maximises the likelihood of the company continuing its existence on a solvent basis,” he said.

“Or, if that’s not possible, [in a manner that] results in a better return for the company’s creditors and shareholders that would otherwise have been obtained from the immediate liquidation of the company.”

The order to place Sapo into business rescue was granted on 10 July 2023, and the plan has now been extended to 30 November 2023, as agreed upon by creditors.

The business rescue order was granted following an application from the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

This was after the High Court granted an order for Sapo to be placed into provisional liquidation in February 2023.

In April 2023, former Post Office CEO Mark Barnes said the state-owned entity had already been technically bankrupt for 18 months.

“I’ve looked at the public numbers, and I’ve compared the balance sheet that I signed in 2019 to those submitted to the portfolio committee in 2022, and that told the story of absolute bankruptcy then,” he said.

He explained that he had submitted a proposal to the Post Office and government that outlined a viable means of “fixing” the entity’s financial situation. However, this fell upon deaf ears.

Barnes said he hadn’t received any feedback on his proposal.

“Well, I’m sure her response might still be in the mail,” Barnes said in a biting response to a question regarding whether or not he had heard back from Sapo stakeholders.