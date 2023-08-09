South Africa’s plans to change surveillance laws

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has published a summary of amendments to the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information (RICA) Bill.

RICA is South Africa’s legal intercept legislation, although South Africans likely know the law best for its know-your-customer provisions.

For example, “RICA a SIM card” is a common phrase in South Africa used to describe providing mobile network operators with proof of identity and address.

According to the justice department, the amendments add definitions to better designate the roles of certain parties and provide safeguards where the surveillance subject is a practising lawyer or journalist.

“The bill arises from the Constitutional Court judgement in Amabhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism NPC and Another v Minister of Justice and Correctional Services and Others,” the summary states.

The case highlighted mass surveillance by the state and the importance of the right to privacy.

The Constitutional Court struck down parts of RICA and, in an extreme step, introduced interim legislation while Parliament developed an amendment to fix the law’s shortcomings.

Parliament has until 4 February 2024 to correct the defects.

Among others, the ruling banned mass surveillance, introduced a mechanism for the designated RICA judge to exercise discretion when the surveillance target is a journalist or practising lawyer, and added provisions for post-surveillance notifications.

Law enforcement officials have a set amount of time to notify surveillance subjects that they were targeted, with some safeguards to try and avoid jeopardising ongoing investigations.

The new definitions in the amendment bill aim to provide the following:

The designation of an independent judge;

The designation of an independent review judge;

The designation of the powers and functions of the review judge;

Specify the tenure of designated and review judges;

Adequate safeguards for practising lawyers and journalists that are the subject of surveillance;

A means of notifying persons of their surveillance without jeopardising the purpose of their surveillance;

Safeguards to address the fact that interception directions are pursued and obtained ex parte;

Procedures to ensure data obtained is managed lawfully and not used or interfered with unlawfully;

Procedures to be followed for processing, examining, copying, sharing, disclosing, sorting through, using, storing, or destroying of any data; and,

Principles for the safeguarding of data during its management.

These were all failures highlighted in the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the case.

In February 2021, the Constitutional Court ruled that the South African government cannot conduct bulk surveillance on citizens.

“At the heart of this matter is the right to privacy, an important constitutional right which, according to this Court,’ ’embraces the right to be free from intrusions and interference by the state and others in one’s personal life’,” the court said.

“RICA allows interception of all communications. The sanctioned interception does not discriminate between intimate personal communications and communications, the disclosure of which would not bother those communicating.”

The court handed down the judgement following an application from journalist Sam Sole and the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Sam Sole himself had been the subject of state surveillance.

Jacob Zuma’s lawyer revealed that Sole had been targeted in evidence provided to fight an application by the Democratic Alliance to reinstate criminal charges against the former president.

Although acknowledging the importance of communication surveillance in preventing crime, the Constitutional Court found that the interception of communications allowed under RICA was highly invasive and fringed on an individual’s right to privacy.

Government representatives agreed that RICA enabled a significant invasion of privacy. However, they said that due to the importance of state surveillance, the provisions made for this activity under the regulations are justifiable.

The Ministers of Police and Justice both argued for this point.

“South Africa is plagued by serious and violent crime which necessitates the adoption of measures such as RICA to detect, investigate, and curb serious crimes,” said Ronald Lamola, South Africa’s Minister of Justice.

