Chief Justice Office head accused of covering up corrupt online court system deal

Memme Sejosengwe, the secretary general of the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ), is accused of trying to cover up an allegedly corrupt R255 million deal for an online court system.

This follows Sejosengwe exposing three of her former colleagues for engaging in the allegedly corrupt contract — which was awarded to Thomson Reuters.

Sejosengwe is accused by one of the three, former OCJ CFO Casper Coetzer, of lying under oath. He asserts that she knew of the subcontract several weeks earlier than she had claimed when speaking under oath.

According to Coetzer, she knew about the deal when he was working with Sejosengwe’s former husband, Mpho Mmutle, to keep it secret.

As part of this, Sjosengwe had allegedly wanted Coetzer and his accused colleagues to resign as directors.

According to Coetzer, Mmutle added that they should be replaced with a “trustworthy someone … a woman from North West.”

This was all disclosed in an affidavit from Coetzer as part of his attempt to intervene in the OCJ’s application to cancel the Thomson Reuters contract.

An OCJ spokesperson said the allegations “are not only misleading but also an attempt to divert attention from their wrongful and unlawful conduct.”

Sejosengwe “strongly rejects any inference that she requested her ex-husband to engage Coetzer … All the insinuations raised … are contrary to the actions [she] has taken so far,” said the spokesperson.

“It is the view of the OCJ that this matter … [is] a manifestation of vindictive desperation of former employees who have lost their good paying jobs plus the possibility to benefit substantially from a soiled contract already declared irregular and terminated.”

Suspicious deal

Last year, the Sunday Times reported that Coetzer, former OCJ spokesperson Nathi Mncube, and case management director Yvonne van Niekerk played “vital roles” in awarding the contract to Thomson Reuters.

They then left the OCJ and became directors of ZA Square Consulting, and allegedly stood to gain about R67 million through the deal.

In August last year, the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (the Hawks) issued a statement announcing that they had raided the premises of ZA Square.

Sejosengwe reported the trio to the Hawks for alleged corruption, notified Thomson Reuters (who then suspended and later cancelled the contract), and got the Special Investigating Unit to conduct an internal investigation.

This investigation found that Coetzer, Mncube, and van Niekerk were “directly involved in the procurement process”, “did not inform the OCJ of their intentions to subcontract to Thomson Reuters”, and “did not declare any conflict of interest”.

The OCJ, therefore, wants the contract to be cancelled and re-signed to ensure that the trio do not benefit from its signing.

Dodgy state tenders

Unfortunately, corrupt deals have become all too common in South Africa.

City Press reported last month that communications minister Mondlie Gungubele is being called to account for a R1.2 billion tender allegedly awarded to undeserving companies.

Gungubele allegedly breached supply chain management regulations regarding the publication and awarding of the tender.

Sizwe Africa IT Group Chairperson Vukile Mehana — whose company lost the tender bid to Blue Networks Consortium — has also complained of material irregularities during the adjudication and awarding processes.

The Department of Health has also been ordered to hand over all documents relating to negotiations and procurement of Covid-19 vaccinations to the Health Justice Initiative.

This is because the HJI wants to assess the legality and cost-effectiveness of the deals struck with vaccine manufacturers and suppliers during the Covid-19 pandemic.