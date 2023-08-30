R1.21-billion load-shedding relief fund created for farmers

South Africa’s government established a fund to reduce the effect of power outages on the agriculture industry and incentivize investment in alternative energy, Agricultural and Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza said.

The fund — a joint project between the Department of Agriculture and Land Reform and the Land Bank — will provide a combination of loans and grants to qualified recipients, Didiza told reporters in the capital, Pretoria, on Tuesday.

It will have R1.21 billion, with R500 million provided by the department and the remainder as loans from the Land Bank.

“The priority will be on supporting dairy farmers, piggeries, poultry, all irrigated commodities and on-farm processing,” she said.

