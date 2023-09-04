Joburg targeting non-paying homeowners at roadblocks — just say no

Even if they are behind on their electricity, water, or rates bills, Johannesburg residents don’t have to stick around at roadblocks to speak to City of Joburg finance officials.

That’s the word from Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), after the City of Joburg announced its plans to go after non-paying residents at roadblocks last week.

Duvenage said a motorist can’t be detained or forced to pay anything at these roadblocks.

“Once the JMPD [Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department] has done their bit with the motorist and cleared them (i.e. no warrants of arrest for traffic infringement and no invalid vehicle or driving license issues), the motorist is free to go,” Duvenage told MyBroadband.

“We can’t see the JMPD being allowed to hold the motorist back while the CoJ collections department wants to have a discussion with them. The motorist can simply refuse to engage with the CoJ officials.”

Duvenage added that the City of Joburg already has powerful mechanisms to hold homeowners to account for outstanding bills, with the most successful being the disconnection of water and lights.

“We can’t see why this process is insufficient to address bad debt and why a roadblock situation is going to be more successful, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out,” he said.

“It is Outa’s contention that there are other ways and constructive solutions to address these long-standing debt issues, whereby we as civil society organisations can assist the City of Joburg to improve their collection rates.”

Tebogo Moraka, chief financial officer of the City of Joburg, said there are three levels to disconnections for non-paying customers:

Level one — After the City has issued a pre-term notice, and the resident hasn’t entered into an AOD or paid their debt within 14 days, the City will switch off the switch box for electricity or water, depending on what you owe.

— After the City has issued a pre-term notice, and the resident hasn’t entered into an AOD or paid their debt within 14 days, the City will switch off the switch box for electricity or water, depending on what you owe. Level two — If level one measures don’t work and the resident still hasn’t paid or entered into an AOD, the City will go to their building and physically remove the meter.

— If level one measures don’t work and the resident still hasn’t paid or entered into an AOD, the City will go to their building and physically remove the meter. Level three — Assuming there is still no payment or agreement, the City will remove its infrastructure for the resident’s building.

Duvenage said he believes the JMPD will use their Number Plate Recognition technology at these roadblocks, which will be linked to the City of Joburg’s outstanding billing information system.

“Whether this is legal remains to be seen,” he stated.

“However, by doing this, they won’t have to go up to each vehicle and ask the driver for their details and punch this into the system to establish debt.

“That would cause a massive road traffic jam. As it is, these roadblocks can be very disruptive [when] just dealing with outstanding traffic fines,” Duvenage added.

Moraka emphasised that the City of Joburg’s financial officials won’t be there to arrest non-paying customers but to inform them of their debt and educate them on the available options, such as an Acknowledgement of Debt (AOD) and payment plans.

“The idea with the roadblock situation is not for JMPD to arrest motorists — I think we should allay those fears. The finance team will be joining JMPD at certain roadblocks,” said Moraka.

“The revenue team will be there to explain to you the situation, explain that you owe for services, and if a motorist would like to enter into an AOD at that point, they will do so with a revenue official.”

He added that the project would create another means of engagement between the City’s financial officials and its residents.

