Audit upon audit after using South Africa’s Covid-19 relief scheme

South African businesses that have been audited multiple times for using the Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) grants without any red flags raised are still being approached by private audit firms.

These firms claim to be contracted by the Department of Employment and Labour. However, inconsistencies in the various firms’ “introduction letters” raised concerns that this might be a phishing attack.

They also asked employers to upload sensitive financial information and employees’ personal data to third-party file transfer platforms.

The Department of Employment and Labour’s Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) launched the Covid-19 TERS project to assist workers and businesses unable to generate income during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.

A MyBroadband reader who owns a chain of pub restaurants in Gauteng says they had already been audited by the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA), which found that everything regarding their TERS applications checked out.

However, they continue to get introduction letters from private audit firms contracted by the department to conduct further audits.

The letters also appear to be somewhat inconsistent, with differing formats and wording. Some carry Department of Employment and Labour and UIF letterheads, while others don’t.

Ignoring the inconsistencies within the letters, the process involved uploading sensitive business information to file exchange platforms like WeTransfer. This resulted in concerns over whether the data could fall into the wrong hands.

The information required for these third-party audits includes:

Bank statements showing all TERS money received;

Payroll reports from January 2020 to the last month of application;

Employment contracts;

Pay slips from January 2020 to the last month of application;

IRP5 forms (2021 and 2022);

Clocking reports or attendance registers;

Proof of payment of TERS funds to employees; and,

Proof of any refunds to UIF.

MyBroadband asked the Department of Employment and Labour whether these letters are legitimate and, if so, why it sees the need to continue to audit businesses that have already undergone the process.

While it didn’t confirm whether the letters we shared with the department are legitimate, the department said it has enlisted several private firms to conduct more audits.

“The Department of Employment & Labour appointed seven private firms to conduct post-verification audits on Covid-TERS funds,” it stated.

“Phase one of the project started in 2020 where payment period 1 to 3 was audited until May 2021. The second phase of the project started in October 2022 and is currently underway.”

The department says several layers to these audits — or “sub-audits” — must occur.

“The King IV corporate governance framework refers to it as a combined assurance model, where internal and external assurance providers conduct audits,” it said.

It said the Auditor-General of South Africa conducted an independent audit on some companies, while the UIF conducted its own audit through its “follow the money” project.

“The difference between the two audits is that the AGSA conducts its audits based on a sample, while UIF audits the entire application process to ensure completeness, validity and accuracy,” the department said.

“Other reasons for the multiple audits are that the first phase of the ‘follow the money’ project focussed on Covid-TERS payments of 2020, and the second phase is focusing on subsequent Covid-TERS payments for other sectors such as restaurants, as they opened late during the lockdowns.”

While this is likely an expensive exercise, UIF management wants to validate the entire R64 billion Covid-TERS expenditure to account for the use of the public funds completely.

“We are urging all employers to provide information as required by the Memorandum of Agreement. It is critically important for us to account for every rand spent on Covid-TERS and to guard against any possible fraudulent activities,” the department said.

“We humbly request all employers to have the information readily available should there be a need for multiple audits especially where the company has benefited on multiple lockdown periods.”