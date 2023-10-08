Dodgy R5 billion UIF deal went from rejected to signed in days

An investigation into an alleged “irregular” R5 billion Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) deal has revealed how the scheme went from rejected to signed in a matter of days.

This comes at a time when businesses are calling for the fund to be placed under administration due to its systemic problems.

According to reports in the Sunday Times and City Press, some senior Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) and UIF officials were determined to push the deal through despite it being untested.

The scheme would have seen R5 billion in UIF funding channelled to an untested job-creation initiative run by Thuja Holdings, registered just ten days before the deal was signed.

The company was reportedly rapidly established under the chair of Productivity SA, Mthunzi Mdwaba, who has since been fired.

Productivity SA and Mdwaba didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

E-mails submitted to investigators allegedly show that Thobile Lamati, director-general at the DEL, and Teboho Maruping, UIF commissioner, were determined to push the deal through before the end of 2022.

Lamati and Maruping also allegedly intimidated senior officials and threatened them with disciplinary action to pressure them to conclude the deal.

Lamati only signed the deal in the early hours of Monday, 19 December 2022, just after receiving motivation from Maruping, despite the UIF resolving not to back the deal.

The director-general’s signing of the deal was accompanied by an instruction to pay R2 billion to Thuja Holdings that same day.

In his motivation to Lamati, Maruping said specific prerequisites, including due diligence into Thuja and a risk assessment, had been conducted.

However, according to Vimla Singh, then chief director for legal services at the DEL, no due diligence was conducted.

“Accordingly, this transaction is fraught with irregularities, and I distance myself from it,” added Singh.

MyBroadband asked the UIF for comment on the matter, but it didn’t immediately answer our questions.

Labour and employment minister Thula Nxesi pulled the plug on the R5 billion deal in January 2023 after it was revealed that Thuja had no premises, website, or track record.

At the time, Lamati said he was determined to push the deal — which critics described as a “get-rich-quick” scheme — through due to the project’s potential.

“We may be wrong or we may be right, but we think young people need employment,” he said.

The deal would have seen the UIF receive a 19% stake in Thuja’s investments, including R1 billion earmarked for investment in an unnamed bank and insurance firm.

The remaining R4 billion would have been split into R2.5 billion earmarked for South Africa’s unemployed to start businesses and R1.5 billion to provide business loans.

The revelations over the deal come when Nxesi and the UIF face pressure from businesses and workers to place the fund under administration.

Citing Business Unity SA, City Press reports that businesses want the fund placed under administration because of systemic issues disrupting its services.

“The ineptitude of the UIF to fulfil its promises has led to workplace disruption and had a negative impact on the employer-employee relationship,” said Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA.

“Of major concern is the fact that calls for the authorities to intervene have gone unheeded.”

Shortly before the Thuja Holdings agreement was penned, the UIF was in the spotlight for spending R221 million in three months training people who already had jobs.

R344 million was to a company called Fuze Institute for Humanitarian and Development Praxis to train the workers, and the project formed part of the UIF’s Employability Initiative.

The initiative is aimed at creating 65,669 permanent jobs in the country.

The project saw 14,771 workers in KwaZulu-Natal trained to cook and provide basic meals for students in KwaZulu-Natal who benefit from the School Nutrition Programme.

However, it was discovered that the workers were employed on 24-month contracts long before their training began.

The fund allegedly overspent on the project, with a senior official saying that the training for the food handlers could have cost a third of the R344 million it spent with Fuze.

