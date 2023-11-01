Eskom could forfeit R56.8 billion of municipal debt

National Treasury has confirmed that 67 municipalities indebted to Eskom, collectively owing R56.8 billion, have officially applied to participate in the debt write-off programme.

However, this falls within the R254 billion debt-relief package for Eskom, announced in February 2023.

Effectively, taxpayers have taken over R254 billion of Eskom’s R424 billion in debt obligations, and owing municipalities can apply to have their debt forgiven, provided they commit to 14 strict conditions.

While presenting the Medium-Term Budget Policy statement on Wednesday, 1 November 2023, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said 28 applications had already been approved.

“By October 2023, 67 applications had been submitted, totalling R56.8 billion or 97% of total municipal debt owed to Eskom at end-March 2023,” said Godongwana.

“Twenty-eight applications have been approved; the remainder are being assessed and verified with provincial treasuries.”

“The ultimate goal is the profound transformation of these municipalities, by empowering them to build financial resilience, amplify their capacity to generate sustainable revenue, and rekindle a culture of paying for services rendered,” he added.

The conditions include enforcing strict credit controls, enhanced revenue collection, and up-to-date payment of the municipality’s current account.

Municipalities accepted into the programme will have their debt written off over three years in equal annual portions, provided they comply with the conditions.

Those that don’t comply with the conditions will need to repay the remainder of their arrears debt to Eskom, including interest and penalties.

The National Treasury also implied that municipalities participating in the relief programme are expected to show sustained improvement in their financial condition.

Municipal debt surrounding electricity payments to Eskom has been a growing problem in recent years.

Eskom alluded to this while presenting its annual results for the 2022/23 financial year, saying, “arrear municipal debt escalated to R58.5 billion from R44.8 billion in March 2022 and continues to be a serious challenge to Eskom’s liquidity and financial performance”.

Godongwana announced the R254 debt-relief package for Eskom during the 2023 Budget Speech, and it, too, is subject to strict conditions.

The package consists of two components: R184 billion, which represents Eskom’s full debt settlement requirement, and R70 billion in the form of a direct takeover of Eskom’s loan portfolio in the 2025/26 financial year.

The R184 billion in debt relief will be paid in three tranches: advances of R78 billion during the 2023/24 financial year, R66 billion in 2024/25, and R40 billion in 2025/26.

“The goal is to strengthen the utility’s balance sheet, enabling it to restructure and undertake the investment and maintenance needed to support the security of electricity supply,” the National Treasury wrote.

“These amounts represent Eskom’s full debt settlement requirement over the next three years.”

“They will be financed through the R66 billion medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) baseline provision announced in the 2019 Budget, and R118 billion in additional borrowing over the MTEF period,” it added.

However, like the municipal debt relief programme, Eskom’s deal is subject to strict conditions. These are as follows: