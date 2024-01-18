South Africa’s official matric pass rate is 82.9%

South Africa’s official matric pass rate for 2023 is 82.9%, an increase from the 80.1% pass rate of 2022.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced the results on Thursday, 18 January 2024.

Quality assurance body Umalusi reported earlier this week that 919,532 students wrote the 2023 National Senior Certificate exams this year.

Of these, 898,520 were registered public schools falling under the Department of Basic Education.

Around 79.8% (717,377) candidates were full-time.

The class of 2023 is one of the matric groups that were impacted by the Covid–19 pandemic, starting their grade 10 year in 2021.

Although South Africa’s most stringent lockdown measures were lifted by the end of 2021, it only exited its state of disaster in March 2022.

Umalusi reported this week that some irregularities were detected during writing and marking, but these were not systemic and did not compromise the overall credibility and integrity of the exams.

Where irregularities were found, Umalusi instructed the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to block the results of those candidates pending an investigation.

“Umalusi is concerned about the recurring instances of printing and packaging errors in question papers and the ongoing practice of group copying,” it stated.

“The DBE is required to address the directives for compliance and improvement highlighted in the Quality Assurance of Assessment report and submit an improvement plan by 15 March 2024.

Provincial pass rates

Motshekga announced the matric pass rates for South Africa’s nine provinces as follows: