Competition Commission announces public hearings for investigation into Google, Facebook, and Apple

The first round of public hearings for the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry will be held from 4 to 22 March 2024 at the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition campus in Pretoria.

The inquiry aims to address imbalances and competition issues in the media and digital platforms market, including disparities between South African media publishers and large platforms like Apple, Facebook, and Google.

The Competition Commission recently published its Further Statement of Issues (FSOI), on which it is inviting the public to comment. The FSOI includes the following themes:

Incorporation of Constitutional interpretation into the inquiry

The impact of mis- and disinformation

The emphasis on radio and TV broadcast news media (especially the public broadcaster)

The measurement of news and its benefit to search and social media platforms

Revenue share arrangements between news media and digital platforms

The role and importance of transparency in platforms and Advertising Technology (Adtech) markets

The Pretoria-based public hearings will be held in a hybrid format, meaning those wishing to have their say can do so in person or virtually.

The sessions will be led by Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry chairperson James Hodge (pictured above), with help from Paula Fray, a member of the inquiry’s panel.

The Competition Commission will live-stream the proceedings on its YouTube and Facebook pages.

“The final schedule will be released on 23 February 2024, pending confirmation of attendance from all participants and confirmation of their allocated hearing slots,” it added.

The public hearing sessions will allow stakeholders to provide their perspectives on issues raised in the Competition Commission’s Statement of Issues, FSOI, and Requests for Information.

They can also give their views on submissions made by other stakeholders.

“Stakeholders will also be provided with the opportunity to highlight any issues not currently known to the Inquiry, as long as these concerns fall within the defined scope,” it added.

To participate in the public hearings, stakeholders must submit a request through the Inquiry Hearing form on the Competition Commission’s website and send it to [email protected] by 17:00 on Friday, 9 February 2024.