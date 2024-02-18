Corruption-accused former Eskom executive wants to join Gupta-linked company in Dubai

Former Eskom and Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh has plans to head a Gupta-linked company in Dubai, City Press reports.

Singh is currently awaiting trial after being arrested alongside former Eskom and Transnet chief executive officer Brian Molefe and nine others in August 2022.

Their arrests came after the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture headed by Judge Raymond Zondo accused them of being involved in fraud and corruption of R398.4 million at Transnet.

The pair were released on bail of R50,000 each, with conditions including surrendering their passports.

On Thursday, Singh applied to the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court to have the conditions of his bail relaxed to allow him to take up the position of CEO at Buy 4 Rich in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

City Press has obtained documents which show that Buy 4 Rich has deep links to the Gupta family.

The company’s registered office address is Unit 1, 102 Boulevard Plaza Tower, 1 Dubai.

Two sources in the city have told City Press that this unit is internally connected to Unit 1, 102 Boulevard Plaza Tower, which is occupied by several Gupta-related companies, including one that has been implicated in the family’s alleged money-laundering activities.

In addition, City Press has seen Dubai title deeds that reveal the building itself is owned by another Gupta-related company, Radiant Green, which counts the son of Rajesh and Kumar Gupta among its shareholders.

Singh declined to comment on City Press’s queries, stating the matter was before the courts and alleging he was unaware of the company’s links to the Guptas.

Singh wants the court to amend his bail conditions to allow him to travel and communicate with the investigating officer in his case via Teams or Zoom twice a week.

The State has opposed Singh’s application, arguing that he was a flight risk.

Prosecutor Peter Masiakwala said one particular issue was Buy 4 Rich’s apparent attempt to employ Singh exclusively at all costs, as it has repeatedly extended deadlines for him to accept the job offer since September 2023.

The company has been without a CEO since August 2023.

Masiakwala also pointed out that Singh no longer had any immovable property in South Africa, having sold a R9-million house he owned at the time of his original bail application.

“The conditions proposed by him are not practically feasible … It would not be in the interests of justice for the applicant to be allowed to take up employment in Dubai and to be based there pending finalisation of the trial,” he said.

South African Justice Department’s strained relationship with UAE

Masiakwala also said the lack of cooperation from the UAE regarding the Gupta’s extradition was concerning.

South Africa’s Justice Department has had a diplomatic falling out with the UAE’s justice ministry over the extradition of Atul and Rajesh Gupta to face charges in South Africa.

The Guptas were first reported to have left the country in early 2018, shortly after President Jacob Zuma was ousted.

They were apprehended in Dubai in June 2022 after Interpol issued red notices for their arrest following a request from the South African government.

Although the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the notices had already been issued in July 2021, they were only officially confirmed by Interpol in February 2022.

The South African government subsequently launched an extradition request to have the Guptas face numerous charges relating to their involvement in state capture in July 2022.

To the shock of the Justice Department, the UAE released the brothers and cancelled their arrest warrants in February 2023. The department said the notification came only two months after the decision.

The country’s justice minister, Abdullah al Nuaimi, subsequently said the application failed because it did not meet the “strict standards for legal documentation” that formed part of the country’s extradition treaty with South Africa.

The department has refuted this, explaining that the UAE released the Guptas based on their original warrants of arrest not being compliant.

These were the warrants used for the original red notice issued in July 2021.

However, the NPA issued a new arrest warrant, which the UAE said was compliant, before the extradition case was heard.

The ministry invited South Africa to re-apply for extradition. However, in May 2023, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola told City Press that it could take five years to extradite the brothers to South Africa.

While Lamola said extradition was a protracted legal process as is, the political unwillingness of the UAE to hand the Guptas to South Africa and its failure to update the department on the case’s progress was questionable.