South Africa’s R280 billion investment that has only paid a R1 million dividend

Having invested hundreds of billions into its state-owned enterprises (SOEs), the South African government only has a minuscule return to show for it.

The data came in response to a parliamentary question posed to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan by Democratic Alliance member Farhat Essack about SOE bailouts.

Since 1 March 2019, the government has pumped R282.537 billion into SOEs over the past five financial years and has a meagre R1 million in dividends to show for it.

These SOEs include South African Airways (SAA), Eskom, Transnet, South African Forestry Company Limited (SAFCOL), Alexkor, and Denel.

Eskom made up the bulk of the bailouts after receiving a massive R76 billion injection in the 2023/24 financial year.

South Africa’s state-owned power utility’s bailout figure amounted to R234.6 billion over the past five years.

This was more than all other SOEs combined. However, this has become standard practice for the company as it received similar amounts over recent years in attempts to address South Africa’s energy crisis.

The table below summarises the bailouts paid to SOEs over the past five financial years and the dividends received.

SAA received R33.1 billion in bailouts over the five years. However, the yearly cash injections have decreased, totalling R1 billion for the 2023/24 year.

Having exited business rescue in 2021, the airline is seeking capital injection and access to loan financing to gear itself up for more rapid expansion.

This follows a deal with the Takatso group that fell through, where the airline would have disposed of 51% of the company for R51.

The only dividends government received came from SAFCOL in the 2022/23 financial year.

The SOE has also not received any bailouts from the government over the past five years.

The remaining bailouts included R9 billion assigned to Denel over five years and R5.8 billion given to Transnet in the 2022/23 financial year. Neither returned any dividends.