South African public works department’s R35 million IT salary bill

Public works minister Sihle Zikalala has stated that Information and Communication Technology (ICT) professionals in his department earn a combined salary of R35,244,633.48 per annum.

Democratic Alliance member Isaac Sello Seitlholo posed a parliamentary question to the minister regarding the number of ICT professionals working in the public works department.

Zikalala was also asked to provide the total compensation they receive per annum.

The annual salary allocation in this department is divided among 54 employees.

ICT roles within the government sector include cybersecurity analysts, systems analysts, data scientists, and project managers.

The government assigns employee salary brackets, which helps clarify earnings in such circumstances.

These salary brackets range from level 1 to 16, starting with an average salary of R123,741 per annum and peaking at an average of R2,158,533.

The ICT professionals’ salaries provided only range from level 5 to 14.

A breakdown of the number of employees within each salary level is shown in the table below.

The average salaries column is the national average of all civil servants, not specifically ICT professionals.

Salary levels 1 to 12 account for general public servant salaries, whereas levels 13 to 16 are paid to employees in senior management.

Most ICT civil servants receive a level 8 or 9 salary of between R391,491 and R462,972, equating to an average of R35,602 per month.

The lowest-paying ICT positions in the department receive a monthly salary of roughly R18,073, whereas the top brass in levels 13 and 14 earn an average monthly salary of R111,949.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced in November 2023 that salaries from levels 1 to 12 would increase by 7.6% this year.