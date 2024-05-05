Big questions over dodgy R116-million CSOS IT tender

A probe into a R116-million ICT tender awarded to Interfile for the Community Schemes Ombud Service’s (CSOS’s) Connect digital platform has revealed several irregularities, Sunday Times reports.

The probe revealed that the CSOS’ ICT project manager was irregularly appointed at the agency and participated in the tender’s adjudication, which is now beset with problems.

It also revealed that the senior staff member started working eight days before his official appointment date at the agency, which earns R500 million a year through nationally collected levies.

The project manager had been previously dismissed from the Limpopo Department of Health and the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

A report from auditing and consulting firm Nexia SAB&T stated that if a proper background check had been done, the risks in appointing him would have been identified.

CSOS is a government-run agency under the Department of Human Settlements. It regulates community property schemes, including gated communities, across the country.

The five-year contract, awarded in 2021, is to launch a digital platform for the CSOS dispute resolution service.

According to the report, the project has been disastrous, and the platform still doesn’t meet the tender specifications.

It was meant to simplify engagement between the CSOS and its stakeholders, including property managing agents and scheme trustees.

Interfile was contracted to provide support and maintenance.

Stakeholders have raised concerns that CSOS’ ICT project manager was protecting Interfile after issues were escalated to the CSOS board and executive committee.

Interfile is a well-known service provider with a track record that includes developing the SARS e-Filing system.

It also helped deliver the eHomeAffairs system for Smart IDs and passports at selected bank branches and Home Affairs offices nationwide.

In August 2022, Huge Group — an investment company focusing on organisations in the converging connectivity, cloud, and software markets — announced plans to acquire most of Interfile.

It announced that it had already concluded deals to acquire 44% of the company for R44 million. It was in negotiations over a 31% stake that included selling a portion of the shares to a new BEE partner and the executive.

Huge Group CEO James Herbst said the business was well-managed and profitable, with a proven track record and strong growth opportunities.

“While Interfile is well established in South Africa, there is a huge global growth potential for the productisation and use of Interfile’s systems,” Herbst added.

Regarding its operations, roughly 80% of Interfile Group’s revenue is annuity-based and derived from various services, including hosting, fintech, call centre, consulting, and maintenance services.

However, in December 2022, Huge revealed that it had terminated talks with the remaining Interfile and Ionize shareholders it was buying from and sold its existing stakes to Interfile and Ionize for R44 million.