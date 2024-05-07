Retrenched Post Office workers want to be paid out

Post Office workers retrenched through the state-owned entity’s Business Rescue Plan aren’t interested in getting their jobs back — they want their payouts.

However, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) believes it can still reach a solution. Labour unions within the Post Office say they will halt the planned nationwide protests to allow further discussions.

“The planned mass action has been suspended because talks have opened up again. We decided last night that we are going to suspend the mass action,” Nathan Bowers, the CWU’s national bargaining director, told SABC News. “We will give the talks a chance to see if they will bear us fruit.”

However, staff impacted by the planned job cuts say both the Post Office and various labour unions have failed them. They’ve had enough.

“It’s too late now for labour unions to stand up and fight for workers. The R80 they took from workers’ salaries was nice, but because they don’t have members now, they want to stand up,” one frustrated worker said.

“It’s now that they want to come up with a solution. Where were they when we needed them? I’m less interested. The labour unions must just leave us alone,” another said.

When asked how likely it is that these jobs can be saved, Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) parliamentary coordinator Matthew Parks told SABC News that while it can be done, it will be an uphill battle.

“There’s a couple of different interventions that are being put into play. Treasury has budgeted about R3.4 billion to assist the Post Office in reducing its debt,” said Parks.

“There is the option of getting relief from the unemployment insurance fund, the Temporary Employment Relief Scheme (TERS), which can help pay for salaries for 12 months.”

However, this is contingent on a convincing turnaround plan for the Post Office and guaranteeing that the workers won’t lose their jobs.

To this end, the South African Post Office’s (Sapo) joint business rescue practitioners recently announced that attempts to secure funding from TERS had failed.

They had lodged an application with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) to delay staff cuts at the state-owned entity.

The Post Office’s financial situation has declined drastically over the last few years. It even struggled to pay salaries and debts.

It was placed under the control of joint business rescue practitioners Anoosh Rooplal and Juanito Damons in 2023 to halt its liquidation and develop a turnaround plan.

However, the pair’s business rescue plan included reducing its more than 11,000-strong headcount to cut its wage bill.

Affected staff received retrenchment notices, with their employment scheduled to terminate on 30 April 2024.

While Cosatu said Sapo and related labour unions had signed an agreement to withdraw some of the retrenchment notices to support its case for TERS funding, it failed to convince the CCMA.

The CCMA said TERS had been relaunched following the Covid-19 pandemic to provide temporary relief to workers and businesses struggling through the associated lockdowns.

It ruled that, in Sapo’s case, securing TERS funding would delay the inevitable.

“The agreement concluded between labour and [the Post Office] does not provide job security as it states that the agreement will terminate 30 days after TERS relief period,” CCMA commissioner Willie Hlophe stated.

“The reality is, should TERS be successful, it would only delay and not prevent the retrenchment, which is against the primary purpose of the scheme.”

“The absence of a reasonable turnaround strategy, exacerbated by a significant labour cost which exceed its revenue, the committee concluded that applicant is not legible to participate in the scheme,” Hlophe added.