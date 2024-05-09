Post Office going ahead with job cuts

After attempts to secure funding from the Temporary Employment Relief Scheme (TERS) to delay job cuts at the South African Post Office (Sapo) failed, its business rescue practitioners must proceed with retrenchments.

MyBroadband asked joint business rescue practitioners (BRPs) Anoosh Rooplal and Juanito Damons if there were any other ways to prevent the job cuts.

“The BRPS have read and noted the ruling and will abide by the ruling,” Rooplal told MyBroadband.

Part of the potential deal to secure TERS funding involved the Post Office and relevant unions signing an agreement to withdraw retrenchment notices to some impacted workers.

Altogether, 4,889 union members had received retrenchment notices.

“The withdrawal of the termination letters was conditional on the success of the TERS application and if not successful, as is the case now, the bargaining unit category of employees would revert to the current position and so be retrenched,” the BRPs wrote.

“This retrenchment impacts 4,889 employees of the bargaining unit staff members.”

Many impacted workers may prefer this outcome, as they are fed up with the Post Office and its associated labour unions.

Speaking to SABC News, several impacted workers voiced their frustration over the situation, saying they just want to be paid out.

“It’s too late now for labour unions to stand up and fight for workers. The R80 they took from workers’ salaries was nice, but because they don’t have members now, they want to stand up,” one frustrated worker said.

“It’s now that they want to come up with a solution. Where were they when we needed them? I’m less interested. The labour unions must just leave us alone,” another said.

Despite their sentiments, Communication Workers Union (CWU) national bargaining director Nathan Bowers says talks have opened up again.

The CWU had previously planned to participate in planned nationwide protests but postponed the mass action to facilitate discussions.

“The planned mass action has been suspended because talks have opened up again. We decided last night that we are going to suspend the mass action,” said Bowers.

“We will give the talks a chance to see if they will bear us fruit.”

Following discussions with unions, the BRPs filed an application with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) to delay staff cuts.

The Post Office’s business rescue practitioners, labour unions, South Africa’s ministers of labour and communications, and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) had engaged in talks to secure TERS funding to protect thousands of jobs at Sapo.

They signed an agreement to withdraw retrenchment notices to some impacted workers with the hopes of securing the funding.

According to the agreement, the UIF’s TERS would help pay employees for the next 12 months, while Sapo’s BRPs and other stakeholders developed a “progressive turnaround plan” that didn’t involve cutting jobs.

However, the CCMA wasn’t convinced.

The CCMA said TERS had been relaunched following the Covid-19 pandemic to provide temporary relief as an alternative to retrenchments for employers facing financial, employee, or operational distress.

In Sapo’s case, it saw securing TERS funding as merely delaying the inevitable.