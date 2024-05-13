Post Office wants monopoly over online shopping deliveries in South Africa

The South African Post Office’s business rescue practitioners (BRPs) hope it will maintain its monopoly on certain services, including parcel deliveries under 1kg.

MyBroadband spoke to Post Office BRP Anoosh Rooplal about the state-owned company’s ideal outcome from communication minister Mondli Gungubele’s review of the legislation.

“We are hopeful that we will be granted the allocation. We are waiting to hear back from Minister Gungubele for further public comment,” said Rooplal.

Gungubele, on Monday, 6 February 2024, published a notice in the Government Gazette announcing his intentions to review the exclusivity period granted to the Post Office for reserved services.

The minister said he planned to consult the public in this regard, giving those who wished to submit comments until Wednesday, 6 March 2024.

“The legislative framework and the licence require the South African Post Office to provide [specific] services universally to every citizen in the country,” he said.

“This is to ensure that all citizens have equal access to a basic postal service that is reasonably accessible regardless of physical location, at a uniform postage rate and at an affordable price.”

The Post Office’s specially reserved services cover the following:

Delivery of all letters, postcards, printed materials, small parcels, and other postal articles weighing 1kg or less;

Issuing of postage stamps;

Provision of roadside collection and address boxes; and,

Provision of retail outlets where customers can access said reserved services.

The steady financial collapse of the Post Office in recent years has rendered it unable to fulfil its obligations to provide these essential services, bar the issuing of postage stamps.

However, it is interested in charging courier companies a fee for the privilege of acting as one of its designated agents for small parcel deliveries.

The South African Post Office (Sapo) was placed in business rescue in late September 2023, with BRPs Anoosh Rooplal and Juanito Damons taking the reins.

The pair confirmed that the Post Office was hopelessly insolvent. They said the Post Office’s liabilities had reached R12.5 billion and exceeded its assets by R7.9 billion.

This caused Sapo to struggle to pay employee pension and medical aid contributions and defaulted on rent payments, leading its landlords to shut down branches.

Rooplal and Damons later revealed in their business rescue plan that, according to Sapo’s July 2023 management accounts, only 113 of its 1,023 branches were profitable.

The two developed a business rescue plan for the Post Office, which involved cutting as many as 6,000 jobs, and reducing the branch footprint to 600 outlets.

In an effort to delay or prevent the job cuts, unions made a deal with the BRPs to apply for funding from the Temporary Employer / Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).

The BRPs, labour unions, South Africa’s ministers of labour and communications, and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) engaged in discussions to secure TERS funding to protect thousands of jobs at Sapo.

This included signing an agreement to withdraw the retrenchment notice to some impacted workers — a requirement to secure the funding.

However, their application to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA) was unsuccessful. The CCMA said TERS funding would merely delay the inevitable.

As a result, the BRPs say they are forced to proceed with the job cuts.

“The BRPS have read and noted the ruling and will abide by the ruling,” Rooplal told MyBroadband.

“The withdrawal of the termination letters was conditional on the success of the TERS application and if not successful, as is the case now, the bargaining unit category of employees would revert to the current position and so be retrenched.”

“This retrenchment impacts 4,889 employees of the bargaining unit staff members.”