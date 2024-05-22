Making it easy to renew your passport or get a Smart ID at a bank branch

A combination of time-saving elements, customer support, and connected features makes using eHome Affairs-enabled bank branches substantially more convenient than the department’s often-infamous conventional offices.

As of May 2024, Absa, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec, Nedbank, and Standard Bank, customers have 30 bank branches where they can get a smart ID card or passport renewal.

This is thanks to a pilot project that the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) launched in partnership with these banks eight years ago.

Several MyBroadband employees have tested the eHomeAffairs service since it launched in 2016 and found the overall experience to be seamless. They much preferred this option over using a regular DHA office.

The recent tests saw staff members using two DHA-enabled FNB bank branches in Gauteng to renew their passports. In both cases, the experience was smooth, and they received their new passports within a week.

These employees are among more than 1.4 million people who have used eHomeAffairs-enabled bank branches to obtain Smart ID cards or to renew their passports.

There are several reasons why the DHA’s collaboration with the banks is a winning recipe for users.

Firstly, the process consumes far less time than a regular DHA office because it is paperless. Filling out the application forms, signing, capturing fingerprints and taking ID photos are all done digitally.

There is no risk of arriving at a Home Affairs office without application forms or pens or having to fill out a new form due to a recent update to the required details.

A camera and booth are also set up at the branches for ID photos, eliminating the need to take pictures beforehand or to use the services of a streetside operator.

Another big time-saver for users is the upfront online payment facility, for which the banks’ support is critical. A big problem at some Home Affairs offices has been payment systems going offline.

The fact that the bank branches only support two services instead of the myriad offerings available at DHA offices also reduces complexity and demand.

This is further enhanced by requiring users to book a dedicated slot with a guarantee of being served at a certain time rather than letting them arrive when they please and potentially having to deal with the risk of a long queue or unexpected downtime.

Benefitting from banking infrastructure

Banking infrastructure and staff assistance are generally better than in DHA offices.

Banks have a vested interest in making customer visits as comfortable as possible, or they risk reputational damage. In contrast, there have been few consequences for the poor performance of public servants.

In modern configurations, bank branches offer large, open, well-lit spaces with ample seating, air conditioning, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Regular DHA offices are often badly lit and poorly ventilated, have basic plastic chairs, and rarely have a Wi-Fi network. This is unpleasant for visitors and creates an unhealthy working environment for DHA employees.

In addition to Wi-Fi for customers and DHA employees, bank branches need fast and reliable Internet connectivity for their systems to function properly.

In ideal circumstances, they have service-level agreements with enterprise-grade broadband providers that guarantee uptime, maintenance turnaround, and redundancy in the event of failures.

Government’s IT services provider SITA previously hit back at the DHA’s accusations that it was to blame for the department’s significant challenges with downtime.

It insisted that it was the DHA’s own ineptitude and unwillingness to pay for the quality of service it actually needs that was the main contributor.

The last factor making the service more convenient is the role that banking staff play in directing applicants to the proper queues and assisting with queries.

FNB previously told MyBroadband that its branch universal advisors assisted with the following:

Telephone calls for DHA queries

Queue management for customers coming in for appointments and collections

Assist walk-in customers to make bookings and payments at a digital kiosk

Complaints and queries regarding DHA

In regular DHA offices, visitors are often left clueless about where they should be queueing and what documents they need due to poor support from personnel.