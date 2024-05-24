How to track South Africa’s live election results

South Africans who want to keep an eye on the results of the upcoming national and provincial elections will be able to track the performance of their preferred party via the IEC’s live elections results dashboard.

The IEC launched its 2024 Results Operating Centre (ROC) on Wednesday, 22 May 2024.

For the first time since South Africa became a democracy, the ROC will not be at the showgrounds in Pretoria. Instead, it will be at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

The ROC acts as the main base of operations for the IEC, elections observers, political parties, and the media to monitor vote-counting progress.

The IEC described the facility as “digitally advanced,” with technologies and high-speed Wi-Fi provided by Telkom’s BCX and Openserve.

Over the past year, they upgraded connectivity at around 400 IEC offices and voting stations.

The ROC’s main visual focus point has traditionally been a large dashboard that gets updated with the latest results from vote-counting stations around the country.

This year, these results will come from 320 results-capturing sites, including ten result centers, powered by Telkom’s Wi-Fi 6, Layer-3 networking and high-speed fibre.

However, this data is not available exclusively to ROC attendees. Any South African with an Internet connection can get up-to-date results through an interactive version available on a browser or the IEC South Africa mobile app.

Detailed stream of results

The interactive dashboard includes a wealth of information on voting results, including detailed breakdowns by province and voting district. These are updated every five minutes.

The experience is best navigated on a browser, as the mobile app requires swiping around to see different sections of the same page.

The homepage tracks the results of voting for national representation, with a map showing colour-coded concentrations of the leading party in each voting district.

There is also an Election Statistics tab that reports some of the most important factors — including the percentage completion of the results capturing process and the number of voting districts captured from the total.

It offers a breakdown of the total votes cast, valid votes, spoilt votes, and voter turnout.

Beneath this tab is a ranked list that shows a political party’s percentage of the total vote, its actual number of votes, and how many seats it has secured in the National Assembly.

There is also a section that compares this performance with previous years’ results.

Clicking on a province will zoom into it and show the same data as the home page on national voting for only that province.

It should be noted that this is different from voting results in the provincial elections.

The zoomed-in results only show which parties people in specific districts voted for in their national election vote. The provincial elections will determine representation in provincial legislatures.

Users can click on the provinces at the top of the dashboard next to the “National Assembly” section to see the captured results for provincial elections.

Although the results will appear similar to the zoomed-in results for national elections, they show which parties have the highest number of votes to govern a province.

The first voting results to go live on the 2024 dashboard after voting stations close will be for special votes cast before election day.

Out-of-country voting took place on 18 and 19 May 2024, providing an opportunity for roughly 78,000 South African emigrants, business travellers, and holidaygoers to make their mark.

While the turnout remains to be confirmed, the registered voters were more than double the 31,314 in the last elections.

The IEC has also approved a further 1.7 million special vote applications for residents in South Africa who will not be able to vote on election day.

In total, there are over 27.77 million people registered to vote in the 2024 elections, just over a million more than the 26.75 million in the 2019 elections.

At the opening of the ROC, IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya said the results would undergo rigorous audit authentication before being posted, ensuring accuracy and accountability.

“The capture and verification of results at each voting station, independent audits and real-time accessibility of data to stakeholders exemplify our commitment to integrity,” said Moepya.