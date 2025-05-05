Good news for people with green ID books in South Africa

The application process for smart ID cards and passports will soon allow those applying for these documents to do so from home without requiring them to appear physically.

This is according to feedback from the Department of Home Affairs regarding the planned provision of its services on South African banking apps.

MyBroadband asked Home Affairs whether the services would be made available to digital banks, which not only appeal to a large portion of the population, but also have no physical presence.

This came out of concern that digital banks may miss out on accessing these services as the department continues its mass rollout of live capture technology at bank branches nationwide.

However, Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has said that making the services available at bank branches is a forerunner to integrating them into banking apps and not a requirement.

“Our goal is to enable our services to be available virtually, including through banking apps, so that clients can access those services from the comfort of their own homes,” Schreiber said.

“This is all part of the same process, as integrating Home Affairs services onto banking platforms in branches is the logical precursor to delivering those same services online and on apps.”

This not only means that digital bank users will have access to these services via their banking apps, but also that these services will soon no longer require people to appear at a bank branch or Home Affairs office.

In April, Schreiber announced that banks would soon be able to offer smart ID and passport services through their banking apps.

This follows an agreement with the Border Management Agency (BMA), Government Printing Works (GPW), and the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

“The agreement marks a new era that will fundamentally reform and improve the way that government works in the Republic of South Africa,” the DHA said following the announcement.

“Regarding the agreement, the service ecosystem composed of Home Affairs, the BMA, and GPW will leverage world-class technology capacity within SARS to revolutionise all civic and immigration services.”

The agreement will also introduce smart IDs for naturalised citizens and permanent residents and see the launch of a world-class Electronic Travel Authorisation system.

Tight deadlines

Leon Schreiber, South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs

Schreiber recently emphasised the importance of partnering with banks to expand smart ID card access to all South Africans by the next general elections.

He said the green ID books can only be invalidated once all South Africans have access to smart ID cards, which roughly 18 million South Africans do not.

The minister noted that his department’s goal was to provide 2.5 million smart IDs in 2025, but that it is on track for 3.6 million.

However, even at 3.6 million per year, the smart ID will still take approximately five years to reach all South Africans, missing the 2029 general elections goal.

At the time of writing, only 30 bank branches nationwide have Home Affairs’ live capture technology, which is necessary to facilitate its services.

The department’s 2025/26 financial year annual performance plan aims to expand the number of bank branches where South Africans can apply for smart IDs by 1,000 by the 2028/29 financial year.

This expansion will consist of 100 branches by the end of the current financial year, 400 by the end of the following year, and another 500 by the end of the 2027/28 financial year.

“The expansion of the DHA footprint to bank branches enables the DHA to leverage their infrastructure to improve accessibility, particularly in underdeveloped areas,” the department said.

“Banks will invest in connectivity links, endpoint devices, peripherals — including facial recognition biometric cameras — and deploy dedicated staff to facilitate DHA service delivery.”

However, a major hurdle to the rollout remains finalising the public-private partnership agreement between banks and Home Affairs through the Banking Association of South Africa (BASA).

“Presently, there is a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between participating banks and the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) that provides for DHA staff to be seconded to bank branches,” BASA explained.

“To expand the services, this MOU must be changed into an agreement to transfer the responsibility for staffing to participating banks. This will also release much-needed capacity back to the DHA.”

BASA said participating banks would supply most of the technology needed to support this service.

“However, they rely on DHA infrastructure to request identity cards and passports be issued by the department,” it explained.

“BASA remains available to the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, to resolve the outstanding matters and assist him in meeting the targets DHA has for the rollout of the services.”

The association also said it remained committed to working with Home Affairs in its efforts to extend the rollout of its services through bank branches.