South African state IT agency cries foul

South Africa’s State Information Technology Agency (Sita) says it has delivered on commitments to Home Affairs, despite the department’s application to “sever ties” with the agency.

This follows a formal application by the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) to be exempted from using Sita to procure its ICT equipment and services.

According to the Sita Act, all government departments at the national and provincial levels are mandated to source IT services and equipment through the agency or from it.

The “Sita’s customers” page on the agency’s website says it currently services 80 state entities at the national level and 135 at the provincial level.

Home Affairs said that its frustrations with the agency stem from several factors, “primarily system downtime, delayed procurement processes, and excessive costs”

However, despite the DHA’s complaints, Sita believes it has delivered on all agreed-upon outcomes, adding that Home Affairs only procures 20% of its ICT services from it.

“Apart from procurement delays affecting a small portion of services, Sita has delivered all agreed-upon outcomes and service milestones,” it said in a statement.

“Many of these were implemented under significant budgetary constraints from Home Affairs.”

Sita said it has also fulfilled the requirements of a proof of concept for access links at Gold service level agreement sites, for which a report was submitted in 2022.

However, it says that Home Affairs chose not to proceed with the implementation. According to Sita, the department said this was due to downtime on the legacy core.

Sita spokesperson Tlali Tlali recently revealed that Home Affairs is yet to upgrade from the Bronze service level agreement.

He said the Bronze product has a 16-business-hour turnaround time for resolving issues and only supports up to 2Mbps speeds on a copper-based connection.

The agency also argues that it has delivered on several projects and infrastructure overhauls designed to support DHA’s modernisation agenda.

These projects include a R400 million investment to redesign the Sita core network, the migration of customer VPNs to new infrastructure and its core network to a resilient 10Gbps architecture.

Sita also said it has delivered pro bono services to Home Affairs, including the Digital ID solution proposal, which the DHA did not formally accept.

Regarding cybersecurity, Sita says it is committed to constantly enhancing the protection of national information assets.

It concluded by saying it believes the agency has become a scapegoat for Home Affairs’ project failures and inefficiencies.

“Sita has become an all-too-convenient scapegoat for project failures or inefficiencies, even in cases where we had no operational role to play,” Tlali said.

“The department is currently consuming core services from SITA, at a cost of about R 243 million of its R1.2 billion ICT budget allocation.”

Home Affairs’ application

Leon Schreiber, South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs

Home Affairs argued that the issues experienced due to Sita’s inefficiencies have disrupted the DHA’s ability to maintain reliable infrastructure and meet its strategic objectives.

That includes work on critical projects like the Biometric Movement Control System and the Automatic Biometric Information System.

“Furthermore, Sita’s inefficiencies in managing third-party contracts, such as with BCX and Telkom, have exacerbated operational risks, affecting national security and service delivery,” the department said.

As a result of Sita’s failures, the DHA has faced repeated disruptions, which have made it difficult to achieve performance targets and ensure stable service delivery to citizens.

The department said an exemption would grant it the flexibility to source IT services from more reliable and cost-effective external providers.

“To successfully transition away from Sita, the DHA is exploring partnerships with private IT providers that can deliver robust, secure, and high-availability services,” the department said.

“These alternatives are expected to reduce downtime, streamline procurement processes, and optimise costs.”

In addition to system downtime, the DHA said Sita had caused procurement delays for essential hardware, licences, and connectivity and imposed costs on the department that were not reflective of market pricing.

Furthermore, it had ineffectively managed key service providers, leading to extended system outages and slow response times, and created a risk for national security.

“Disruptions to biometric systems at ports of entry increase security risks and undermine border management,” the department said.