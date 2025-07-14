Digital visas to bring billions to South Africa

The two new digital visa schemes announced by the Minister of Home Affairs are set to unlock billions for the country’s film and meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) sectors.

This is according to the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa), which pointed to significant growth in other countries implementing similar systems.

These schemes include the Screen Talent and Global Entertainment Scheme (STAGES) and the Meetings, Events, Exhibitions, and Tourism Scheme (MEETS).

“STAGES will simplify visa access for film production companies. Currently, outdated and paper-based systems hinder this industry,” Schreiber said.

The Minister added that South Africa missed out on a major Netflix production from Mexico due to visa delays, resulting in R400 million in lost income opportunities.

However, Schreiber said that production companies can now apply for visas via a digital online portal, receive decisions within hours, and no longer be required to visit mission stations.

“South Africa’s outdated visa systems have also repeatedly frustrated international event organisers,” the Minister said.

“Through MEETS, visa applications for international attendees at major conferences, sporting events, exhibitions, and other global events will be processed online with rapid turnaround times.”

Schreiber provided the example of the upcoming SA20 cricket tournament and World Rugby Sevens, where talent can arrive without delay.

These new visa initiatives have been welcomed by Fedhasa, which praised the Minister for tending to South Africa’s outdated systems.

“It is refreshing to witness a Minister who so clearly understands, in practical terms, how our outdated visa regime has been costing South Africa dearly,” said Fedhasa’s national chairperson Rosemary Anderson.

“The STAGES and MEETS visa categories are not just policy reforms — they are powerful economic enablers that signal to the world that South Africa is truly open for business.”

Fedhasa argued that being “film-friendly” is immensely beneficial, with Canada’s streamlined visa process and filmmaker incentives helping to bring in R155 billion to the sector in 2022.

Similarly, it said Georgia has increased foreign film productions by 250% thanks to its efficient visa and incentives programme.

“South Africa’s rich culture, world-class facilities, and natural beauty can position us as a premier MICE destination — but only if the red tape is removed,” Anderson said.

Digital visa drive in South Africa

Leon Schreiber, Minister of Home Affairs

These schemes form part of Home Affairs’ latest effort to simplify the visa application process and eliminate corruption and inefficiency through the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system.

The system, which President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned in his State of the Nation Address in February, will digitise visa and entry/exit processes at South African ports of entry.

“This system eliminates the space for interference, corruption or delays by using machine learning to automate the application, adjudication and communication of all visa processes,” Schreiber said.

“To make the ETA work optimally, we must also link it to all ports of entry so that no person can enter our country unless their biometrics are recorded and match those on their applications.”

As part of the ETA applications process, travellers must provide their biometrics to Home Affairs to use the system.

Schreiber said the ETA process will eventually replace the paper-based system and issue the traveller a unique digital code linked to their passport information.

“Once they arrive at a South African port-of-entry, travellers must scan their ETA code and provide another copy of their biometric information,” he added.

“This will then be verified against their passport and the information provided at the time of application.”

In its initial unveiling on social media, the Minister said the system will go live for visa applications shorter than 90 days at airports by the end of September.

This will start with travellers arriving at the OR Tambo and Cape International Airports and scale up until “no person can enter South Africa without obtaining a visa through the ETA.”

“Through our vision for digital transformation, Home Affairs is building a tech-driven service delivery revolution that enhances national security and efficiency to grow our economy,” said Schreiber.