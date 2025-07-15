The South African Post Office has been allocated R1.8 billion by the country’s Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) for the next three years to support its turnaround strategy.

Despite this, the government is unwilling to rely on the entity’s services for its own courier and parcel delivery needs.

Communications Minister Solly Malatsi announced the allocation as part of his department’s budget vote speech on Friday.

“The South African Post Office is allocated R1.8 billion over the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) to fulfil its universal service obligations, improve service delivery,” Malatsi said.

“This funding will support the Post Office’s efforts to diversify revenue, rebuild trust, and stabilise operations through strategic partnerships and good governance.”

The MTEF refers to a three-year period that provides the government with a tool to balance the demands of competing policy priorities and budget realities.

This timeline is similar to the one given by the Post Office acting chief executive, Fathima Gany, when the entity plans to generate a profit.

The Post Office intends to break even in 2027 and generate its first operating profit of R568,860 the following year. By 2029, the postal service believes its profit will increase to over R1.5 billion.

The state-owned company said it would diversify its revenue streams and adapt to a changing digital world to achieve this financial turnaround.

In 2024, the Post Office reported that 45% of revenue was generated from postal services, 17% from financial services, 3% from its digital channel, and 2% from courier and parcel services.

In contrast, by 2029, it aims to decrease postal services to 28% of its revenue share, financial services to 8%, and increase courier & parcel and digital services to 28% and 20%, respectively.

By employing this diversification strategy, Gany said the Post Office will generate R548 million in postal services revenue, R1.4 billion in e-commerce revenue, and R1 billion in digital revenue over four years.

However, this will also increase the entity’s expenses from an estimated R2.9 billion in 2025 to R3.6 billion in 2029.

In addition to the increase in expenses over the next few years, Gany said the business will generate a roughly R1 billion loss in 2025, meaning it will need more taxpayer support to achieve its goal.

Government not interested in a partnership

The Post Office’s diversification strategy follows a business rescue of roughly two years, where R2.6 billion was injected into the entity to keep it afloat.

During this period, business rescue practitioners (BRPs) Anoosh Rooplal and Juanito Damons reduced the entity’s liabilities from R8.7 billion to R440 million.

This led to the Post Office reporting a net asset value of R1 billion, the first time it had achieved this since 2012.

Upon leaving, the business rescue practitioners told Parliament that partnerships would be essential to sustain the business long-term.

Therefore, Rooplal said the DCDT has assembled a task team, of which the Development Bank of Southern Africa is a member, to ensure these partnerships are prioritised.

However, not even the South African government is willing to work with the entity as it attempts to implement its turnaround strategy.

Earlier this month, the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC) launched the Shop Proudly SA and Market Access Platform (MAP) online stores.

Shop Proudly SA is a business-to-consumer e-commerce platform, while the MAP is a business-to-business portal.

Following the DTIC’s announcement regarding the two new e-commerce platforms, MyBroadband asked if it will use the Post Office to deliver orders.

According to feedback from Proudly SA, the store’s logistics partners are Bob Go, ParcelNinja, and Pargo — all proven companies with solid delivery track records.

As for other partnerships, while some businesses have approached the Post Office regarding partnerships, the BRPs have said that most want to exploit the entity.

As of 27 February 2025, Rooplal noted that the Post Office had received 59 unsolicited partnership proposals from companies looking to do business with the state-owned entity.

22 of these concerned digital services, 10 infrastructure-as-a-service, two financial services, and 10 logistics.

“All of these were assessed individually, and none were identified as meaningful and capable of turning the dial,” Rooplal said.

“We found partnerships that were very lopsided and proposals that were looking to exploit the remaining infrastructure and resources of the Post Office.”