SA Post Office kisses R2 billion goodbye

The South African Post Office will not receive the remainder of the R6.2 billion bailout from the national fiscus needed for its business rescue plan.

This is according to deputy communications minister Mondli Gungubele, who was part of a team that briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday.

Instead of the R3.8 billion that Treasury promised, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) must fund a partial bailout out of its budget — R1.8 billion over three years.

“We met with Treasury, and we wrote to all the relevant offices about meeting this condition of the business rescue plan, which was a court condition,” Gungubele told Scopa.

“At the end of the day, we could not extract money from the National Treasury, and the bottom line is that it appears the fiscus could not afford it.”

Gungubele was Minister of Communications when the Post Office was placed into business rescue at the end of 2023.

He explained that when the Post Office first faced the possibility of liquidation in early 2023, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet instructed it to apply for business rescue.

To have this rescue approved by a court, Gungubele told Scopa that several conditions had to be met, including how the rescue would be funded.

“Around the funding issue, it was found that there was a need to add R3.8 billion to the R2.4 billion that had already been granted to the Post Office, which the court granted,” Gungubele said.

However, that funding never came, leaving business rescue practitioners Anoosh Rooplal and Juanito Damons without the capital to complete their turnaround plan.

Rooplal told Scopa that because the Post Office did not receive the R3.8 billion, “the BRPs have placed the entity in an austerity mode.”

He said the bailout had been earmarked for working capital, infrastructure upgrades at branches, and debt settlement with creditors at 18 cents to the rand.

However, without the money, Rooplal stated that the Post Office will only have enough working capital to last until November this year, when it needs to settle R520 million in outstanding debt.

Post Office to get R1.8 billion

Solly Malatsi, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies

While it won’t receive the R3.8 billion bailout, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) has proposed allocating R1.8 billion to the Post Office over the next three years.

This was announced by communications minister Solly Malatsi, who delivered the department’s budget vote speech last Friday.

“The South African Post Office is allocated R1.8 billion over the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) to fulfil its universal service obligations, improve service delivery,” Malatsi said.

“This funding will support the Post Office’s efforts to diversify revenue, rebuild trust, and stabilise operations through strategic partnerships and good governance.”

The MTEF refers to a three-year period that provides the government with a tool to balance the demands of competing policy priorities and budget realities.

This timeline is similar to the one given by the Post Office acting chief executive, Fathima Gany, when the entity plans to generate a profit.

The Post Office intends to break even in 2027 and generate its first operating profit of R568,860 the following year. By 2029, the postal service believes its profit will increase to over R1.5 billion.

The state-owned company said it would diversify its revenue streams and adapt to a changing digital world to achieve this financial turnaround.

In 2024, the Post Office reported that 45% of revenue was generated from postal services, 17% from financial services, 3% from its digital channel, and 2% from courier and parcel services.

In contrast, by 2029, it aims to decrease postal services to 28% of its revenue share, financial services to 8%, and increase courier & parcel and digital services to 28% and 20%, respectively.