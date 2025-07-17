Visa blunder costs South Africa R400-million Netflix show

The new Screen Talent and Global Entertainment Scheme (STAGES) digital visa is designed to simplify visa access for filmmakers who want to do business in the country.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber announced the visa scheme while presenting his Budget Vote speech in July 2025, after South Africa lost out on a R400-million Netflix production due to visa delays.

“Currently, outdated paper-based systems hinder this industry,” he said.

“In just one example, a major Netflix production from Mexico was lost to visa delays, costing South Africa an estimated R400 million in lost income.”

The new digital visa scheme will enable film production companies to apply online and avoid outdated, paper-based application processes.

“STAGES will simplify visa access for film production companies,” said Schreiber.

“Thanks to STAGES, companies will now be able to apply via a digital online portal, receive visa decisions within hours, and no longer be required to visit missions abroad in person.”

During his speech, the minister announced a second digital visa scheme: the Meetings, Events, Exhibitions, and Tourism Scheme (MEETS).

“South Africa’s outdated visa systems have also repeatedly frustrated international event organisers,” he said.

“Through MEETS, visa applications for international attendees at major conferences, sporting events, exhibitions, and other global events will be processed online with rapid turnaround times.”

The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) welcomed Schreiber’s announcement, adding that the new schemes would unlock billions for their respective sectors in South Africa.

“It is refreshing to witness a Minister who so clearly understands, in practical terms, how our outdated visa regime has been costing South Africa dearly,” said Fedhasa’s national chair Rosemary Anderson.

“The STAGES and MEETS visa categories are not just policy reforms — they are powerful economic enablers that signal to the world that South Africa is truly open for business.”

The organisation explained that being a “film-friendly” destination is highly beneficial, adding that Canada’s streamlined visa process and filmmaker incentives helped it bring in R155 billion in 2022.

Another example is Georgia, which has increased foreign film productions by 250% since introducing its efficient visa and incentives programme.

“South Africa’s rich culture, world-class facilities, and natural beauty can position us as a premier meeting, incentive, conference, and exhibition destination,” said Anderson.

Netflix show made in South Africa shot to the number one spot in 2023

Season 1 of One Piece. Credit: Raquel Fernandes/Netflix

Netflix’s One Piece live-action, based on one of Japan’s most-loved graphic novel franchises, was filmed at Cape Town Film Studios and extensively used local actors, stunt performers, and production crew.

The show quickly shot to Netflix’s worldwide top spot, prompting the streaming giant to order a second season of the Japanese pirate series.

While live-action remakes of popular animated shows and films from Netflix and Disney have been met with mixed reviews in the past, One Piece broke the so-called “live-action curse.”

It received praise from fans and critics alike. Less than two weeks after airing, review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes reported that 85% of critics recommended the series, and its audience score was 95%.

“One Piece captures the essence of its beloved source material with a charmingly big-hearted adaptation that should entertain longtime fans as well as patient newcomers,” its summary read.

One Piece had accumulated over 280 million hours watched by 37.8 million viewers globally within two weeks of its release.

Netflix said the show was its biggest-ever production in Africa. It spent more than $48.7 million (then R897 million) across 625 local suppliers.

These included primarily smaller, medium, and micro enterprises. It was also estimated that One Piece created 1,000 full-time equivalent jobs in South Africa.