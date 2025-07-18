Good news for South Africans living overseas

South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is making it easier for South Africans living abroad to apply for passports, minor passports, and birth registrations.

On Wednesday, 16 July 2025, Minister Leon Schreiber announced the launch of a Home Affairs facility in Sydney, Australia, that cuts the turnaround time for documents from as long as 18 months to five weeks.

“For years, South Africans living in Australia have had to wait up to 18 months just to renew a passport,” said Schreiber.

“That all changed today, as we launched a new facility in Sydney with a turnaround time of just five weeks for passports, minor passports, and birth registrations.”

The minister added that his department would look to launch more services in more cities around the world as part of its efforts to improve the quality of services for South Africans living overseas.

Dubbed the DHA Service Centre, the department said the project has already been piloted successfully in the United Kingdom.

In addition to the Sydney facility, Home Affairs will launch a second Australian facility in Melbourne on Friday, 18 July 2025. The department said more locations will be announced in due course.

Schreiber took on the role of Home Affairs Minister in July 2024, and one of his priorities has been bringing the department into the modern age. This includes improving services for citizens living abroad.

The Department of Home Affairs has been synonymous with long queues, document wait times, and system downtime for years.

System downtime has been a major issue at Home Affairs offices, and the dreaded phrase “the system is offline” frustrates visitors to the department’s branches.

Shortly after taking office, Schreiber announced his intention to take on the issue of system downtime at his department’s offices head-on.

“‘System Offline’. It needs to become a swear word. It really is not acceptable,” the minister said. “I would like to be the minister where the system is online, not offline.”

He explained that the Internet infrastructure servicing Home Affairs was failing, adding that it is something that can be fixed.

“We’re in the year 2024. How can we not have fast enough Internet connections at these offices? This is going to be a key focus for me,” Schreiber added.

Never queue at Home Affairs again

Leon Schreiber, South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs

Schreiber’s push to improve service delivery at the Department of Home Affairs includes developing a digital platform to eliminate the need for in-person visits to the department’s offices.

He explained that the department relied on paper-based, manual processes, which must be transformed into a secure, automated, user-friendly system.

This will not only mean citizens don’t have to appear in person at Home Affairs offices, it will also free up Home Affairs staff to focus on those who truly need it.

Central to achieving this goal is establishing an end-to-end digital platform to handle all applications, adjudications, and communications between South Africans and the department.

It must be accessible through a secure, online portal comparable to the widely used online banking platforms available in South Africa.

The department could create secure profiles for every citizen and visitor to South Africa using existing facial and fingerprint recognition technology, like Face ID and fingerprint functionality on smartphones.

The minister also outlined how the system might function. After an online application is submitted, a machine-learning-based risk engine will verify the application’s completeness.

The system will authenticate users, verify documents, do facial recognition checks, cross-reference databases, process cashless transactions, and communicate the outcome with applicants in seconds.

“No more standing in queues, no more waiting months or years for an outcome, no more being kept in the dark about the status of an application,” Schreiber said.

“And no more space for officials or syndicates to solicit bribes for a transaction to be processed.”

The minister added that once established, the system would enable Home Affairs to deliver services to South Africans living anywhere in the world.

“There is also no logical reason why we cannot offer a service where IDs and passports are delivered to the door of the applicant anywhere in the world,” he said.