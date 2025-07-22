Double tax chaos in one of South Africa’s largest cities

The City of Tshwane (CoT) has incorrectly imposed a contentious “Waste Management” levy for private waste collection on numerous households that only make use of the metro’s services.

The R223.53 charge was implemented from 1 July 2025, alongside other municipal annual tariff adjustments, following approval by the city council in May 2025.

The city said the levy — aimed specifically at gated communities and shopping malls — would help provide and improve waste management services for all residents.

It argued these customers often paid for just one municipal bin while their service providers made extensive use of Tshwane’s waste dumping sites.

However, numerous Tshwane complexes and residents who do not use private waste collection services have discovered the fee on their municipal statements for July.

The issue seems particularly prevalent among sectional title schemes, which include complexes and small estates.

In some cases, the levy is duplicated on both complex and individual units’ accounts. This is occurring with complexes that use private collection services and several that do not.

DA Tshwane spokesperson for finance, Jacqui Uys, said the party is investigating exactly how the levy is being implemented and who should be paying it, as accounts seem to be “all over the show.”

The new charge is listed on people’s accounts as a “Waste Management” fee of R194.37 excluding VAT, and a VAT-inclusive value of R223.53.

Uys advised affected customers to lodge a query with the metro before their accounts are payable and recommended account holders pay valid charges on their accounts to avoid being disconnected.

If the city does not resolve a query in two weeks before payment is due, the customer must complete an official Tshwane Dispute form with the reference number they received for their query.

This must be submitted to [email protected], after which a customer will receive a DD number for future follow-ups.

It is important to emphasise that people living in complexes must lodge their queries and disputes in a personal capacity.

The table below summarises the correct waste collection fees that should be shown on residential Tshwane ratepayer accounts.

Type of property Not using private waste collection Using private waste collection Freehold/full title properties – R447.05 for Tshwane waste collection

– Any other Tshwane waste charges invalid – R223.53 “Waste Management” charge

– Any other Tshwane waste charges invalid Sectional title schemes – R223.53 per-unit “Waste Management” charge

– Any other Tshwane waste charges invalid – R447.05 per unit for Tshwane waste collection on either complex or individual units’ accounts

– If on both accounts, lodge query with Tshwane

Legal challenge launched

Uys labelled the levy as “nothing less than an attempt to tax residents into oblivion” and get more money into the city’s coffers.

AfriForum has also approached the North Gauteng High Court to have the cleansing charge reviewed, arguing it amounts to unfair double taxation. The case will be heard on Friday, 25 July 2025.

“AfriForum will take the Tshwane Metro to court on an urgent basis to have the council’s decision on the implementation of the levy reviewed,” the organisation recently said.

Afriforum district coordinator for Greater Pretoria South, Arno Roodt, said the levy being added to accounts for customers who do not use private waste collection highlighted the metro’s lack of administrative capacity.

The organisation has also pointed out that many people using private refuse removal services had chosen this course of action precisely because of the municipality’s poor service delivery.

Afriforum local government government affairs advisor Deidré Steffens said that services that do not generate revenue, like a cleaning levy, are usually financed by property taxes.

“Section 74(2) of the Municipal Systems Act stipulates principles on tariff policy and states that tariffs must reflect the costs reasonably associated with the provision of the service,” Afriforum explained.

“Users must be charged in proportion to their use of that service. However, the proposed city cleansing levy appears to contradict this principle, as it is a fixed charge per property rather than usage-based.”

The organisation has advised Tshwane residents with the fee on their accounts to report it to Afriforum and assist in its court case.