Good news for people who want to replace their green ID book with a smart ID card

Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber has provided more details about his department’s plan to expand access to the smart ID card and eliminate the green ID book.

Due to the document’s susceptibility to fraud and forgery, the department aims to cease production of the green ID book by the end of the current financial year.

Speaking on the Democratic Alliance’s Podcast, Schreiber said that around 18 million people still used green ID books.

The department has issued nearly 30 million smart ID cards since 2013. In recent years, the annual issuing tally has stood around 2.5 million to 3 million cards.

At that rate, replacing only the ID books currently in use will take another six years. However, Home Affairs branches that remain unable to process smart ID card applications will print more books.

Schreiber said that around a quarter of its offices still lack the live capture systems required to process smart ID card applications.

In addition, Home Affairs only had 40% of the staff it needed to fulfil its public service mandate effectively and adequately.

To fix this, the department is working on upscaling its partnership with private banks so that their employees and systems can boost the department’s service.

The eHomeAffairs programme currently allows banked South Africans to get their smart ID cards and passports from 30 bank branches.

However, besides handling online payments and providing physical space for the service, banks have little involvement in the process.

The pilot service is nearly fully facilitated by Home Affairs, with its own appointment and backend systems, employees, and IT equipment running the show.

While the service was initially well-received, South Africans have increasingly reported experiencing issues with certain aspects of the system.

Common problems include not receiving one-time PINs for profile registration on some mobile networks or at certain times, as well as a lack of booking slots for capturing biometric data at the bank.

Bank branches geared for expansion

Schreiber explained that bank branches already had the cameras and fingerprint scanners to support biometric authentication.

To enable the eHomeAffairs service at more branches and give banks more control over the system, the department is integrating its backend system with those of banks.

“Once we get it right, there’s no reason that every bank branch can’t offer it. It becomes an online integrated system,” he said.

“Home Affairs will still control the pipeline. You will still need your face and your fingerprint. We will control the safety. It is far safer to do so digitally than to have a person there.”

Schreiber has previously said the DHA hopes to expand the smart ID card and passport services to 100 additional branches by the end of March 2026.

The department plans for the first 40 to come online in the last quarter of 2025, while the remaining 60 are scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2026.

For this to proceed, the department and participating banks must finalise the public-private partnerships (PPPs).

These agreements will define various aspects and parameters of the service, including the roles and functions of the department and banks.

The Banking Association of South Africa (Basa) has been negotiating these agreements on behalf of eHomeAffairs-participating banks for several years.

Basa recently told MyBroadband that it had finalised the agreement with all its legal annexures and it was sent to the department for consideration.

However, several banks were still under the impression that discussions on the precise legalities of the agreements were ongoing.

In theory, the process should move quickly once the PPPs are signed and the department-bank system integration is complete, as the banks already have the professional staff and infrastructure to support it.

The department also wants to make it possible for South Africans to use their banking apps to apply for documents like smart ID cards and passports in 2026 instead of using the browser-based portal.