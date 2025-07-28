Home Affairs crackdown in South Africa

The Department of Home Affairs’ crackdown on corrupt officials within its ranks has resulted in eight convictions, with offenders receiving a combined jail sentence of 97 years.

Responding to parliamentary questions from IFP MP Busaphi Machi, home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said 27 corrupt officials, including a passport syndicate kingpin, have been dismissed.

“The recent arrests of persons linked to passport fraud syndicate activities are a direct result of ongoing risk profiling into core business processes of Home Affairs functions,” he said.

Schreiber explained that the department’s Counter Corruption Unit conducts data analytics on the department’s business processes to identify crime patterns, anomalies, and potential threats.

“The branch Counter Corruption fosters good relations with law enforcement agencies and continues to engage in successful operations, which have already yielded success,” he said.

He added that the Department of Home Affairs also identifies syndicate activities through reported cases and while conducting investigations.

“So far, 27 officials were dismissed, of which eight officials have been convicted and sentenced to a total of 97 years’ imprisonment,” he said.

“Convictions range from four to 18 years. In one case, an official was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment and was also ordered to repay the bribes he received.”

The minister also noted that the department’s investigations following its initial crackdown in September 2023 escalated to other provinces, resulting in the arrest of officials, citizens, and foreign nationals.

Schreiber took office as minister of Home Affairs in July 2024. By September 2024, he had announced that the department had finalised 31 disciplinary cases, some of which resulted in prosecution.

Home Affairs said the crackdown reflects its commitment to eliminating maladministration and corruption within its ranks.

“We have zero tolerance for unethical conduct or corruption,” said Schreiber.

“As our accelerated action against errant conduct demonstrates, officials who fail to heed this message will soon find themselves out of Home Affairs and on their way to prison.”

Firing officials left, right, and centre

Following its initial crackdown, the Department of Home Affairs announced that it had fired more corrupt officials in April 2025.

“Home Affairs has fired another six officials for various acts of fraud and corruption,” said Schreiber. “Eight convictions have been secured, with another 19 prosecutions underway. Cleaning up!”

The department revealed that a further six individuals had received final written warnings for illicit activities.

Schreiber said the speed at which Home Affairs, in partnership with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), is rooting out corruption shows that swift progress can be made in fighting fraudsters.

“I have made it clear to the department that delays will not be tolerated and that we will not rest until every last corrupt official has been fired,” he added.

“My message to remaining perpetrators is clear: it is only a matter of time before we catch you and hold you accountable.”

Several months prior, the department revealed that it had terminated 18 officials at various Home Affairs offices nationwide for incidents including fraud, corruption, and sexual harassment.

“Another four officials were issued with final written warnings — two of which also had their salaries docked — while another two officials received written warnings,” said Schreiber.

He provided a breakdown of the reasons for dismissal, which included irregular solemnisation and registration of marriages, irregular granting of ID documents, and irregular processing of passports.

Individuals were also fired for various irregularities regarding processing birth certificates, visa applications, and asylum seeker permits, with one being terminated for sexual harassment.

“Where prosecutable fences have been committed, the dockets will be referred for criminal prosecution,” said Schreiber.

“These dismissals send a clear and unambiguous message that the days where acts of fraud and corruption are committed with impunity against Home Affairs are over.”