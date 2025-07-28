Good news for people with green ID books

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is still many years away from invalidating the green ID book as an official form of identification.

“If we want to make progress against fraud and identity theft, if we want to secure our country, we have to move away from the green ID,” home affairs minister Leon Schreiber told eNCA.

“But here’s the important point: we are doing it in a responsible manner. We have to give people alternatives.”

Schreiber said government couldn’t simply declare the green ID book invalid and leave people without a valid identity document. “We’re not going to be doing that,” he said.

For over a decade, Home Affairs has been working on phasing out the outdated, fraud-prone document and replacing it with the smart ID card.

When the smart ID card was originally introduced in 2013, the department estimated that around 38 million green ID books were in circulation.

It initially aimed to replace all those books sometime between 2018 and 2022. However, as of March 2025, only about 29.6 million cards had been issued.

That number included many first-time ID recipients who would not have been part of the original 38-million estimate.

After many years without revising that target, Schreiber recently revealed that the estimated number of outstanding ID books was roughly 18 million.

That puts the new target at about 48 million, and means the department’s smart ID card replacement project is only about 62% complete after 12 years.

Unless the card issuing rate improves radically, Home Affairs cannot invalidate the green ID book anytime soon, even though it plans to halt production in 2025.

Since the card was introduced, the department has issued an average of 2.5 million cards annually. At that pace, it would take roughly another seven years to replace all the outstanding green ID books.

Even with an accelerated record annual output of 3.6 million observed in the 2024/2025 financial year, full replacement is still at least five years off.

One reason the smart ID card rollout is lagging behind schedule is the slow expansion of the live capture system.

This system is a critical security element of the new document, allowing for capturing and verifying users’ identities through biometrics.

That makes it more difficult for corrupt officials to issue fraudulent documents, like what is currently happening with the green ID book.

By the end of the last financial year, only a quarter of the roughly 400 Home Affairs offices in the country had live capturing. The remaining locations can only issue green ID books.

Roping in the banks

Due to the department’s budget constraints and need to work through prescribed service providers for rollout, it plans to add live capture support at just five more offices in the current financial year.

To accelerate smart ID card access, Home Affairs plans to radically expand its eHomeAffairs facility, which supports processing ID card and passport applications at select bank branches.

It wants bank branches supporting the issuing of smart ID cards to expand significantly to an additional 100 locations by the end of March 2026 and 1,000 by March 2029.

The service has proven immensely popular because it takes a large part of the application process online. However, due to its limited footprint, its contribution to the overall smart ID card rollout is minimal.

In 2024/2026, the 30 bank branches that currently support the service issued 95,191 of the total 3.6 million cards. That works out to an average of 3,173 cards per branch.

If the department achieved its target of 100 additional branches by the end of the current financial year, the annual contribution from bank branches could increase to 412,494.

That would enable around four million new cards to be issued annually, reducing the time to replace the green ID book to roughly four years.

A thousand bank branches could process nearly 3.2 million smart ID card applications — almost doubling the current output.

The volume of smart ID cards processed by the banks could also be greater, as the public-private partnership enabling the expansion will allow them to use their own staff and systems for the service.

This could open up more booking appointment slots at each branch, an issue which has begun to irritate users of the service over the past year.

The table below estimates the time it would take for the DHA to replace all 18 million green ID books based on the annual outputs described above.