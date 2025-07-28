Amendment to the Constitution of South Africa proposed

ActionSA MP Athol Trollip has tabled a bill to amend the South African Constitution that would abolish deputy ministers and require Parliament to approve a sitting president’s Cabinet appointments.

The Bill will also empower the National Assembly to pass a motion of no confidence in a Minister. If introduced, it will become the twenty-second amendment to the South African Constitution.

“The draft Bill aims to improve government efficiency, protect public finances, and enhance democratic accountability in line with best practices in global governance,” Trollip stated.

“The potential loss of external expertise is addressed by increasing the number of Ministers that may be selected from outside the National Assembly.”

Trollip said South Africa’s excessively large executive places an unnecessary financial strain on the fiscus.

“The office of Deputy Minister is superfluous as it primarily serves as an instrument of political patronage rather than an essential governance role,” he said.

“Furthermore, the President currently has unfettered discretion in appointing ministers, with no parliamentary oversight or prior vetting process that needs to be followed in such appointments.”

This results in questionable appointments, often to the detriment of service delivery, undermining transparency and eroding public trust in government.

“In addition, the President currently has the sole discretion to dismiss a minister, with no parliamentary power to institute a motion of no confidence in a minister.”

Trollip’s proposed bill states that a president must seek confirmation of a Cabinet minister’s appointment from a committee of the National Assembly.

The committee, which must be proportionally composed of members of all parties represented in Parliament, must give its decision within 90 days of the president’s request.

If it fails to decide within 90 days of receipt of the President’s request, the National Assembly is deemed to have approved the appointment.

To address the issue of continuity during elections, a minister remains in their portfolio until they are replaced according to the new rules, or the President abolishes that Minister’s portfolio.

The draft bill is currently open to public comment. Interested parties are invited to submit written representations to the Speaker of the National Assembly before the end of August 2025.

Scrap Deputy Ministers, save millions

South African Parliament — National Assembly building. Photo: Van Blerk / Shutterstock.com

ActionSA’s political rival, the Democratic Alliance (DA), has also previously proposed sweeping cuts to Cabinet ministers. Before defecting to ActionSA in October 2019, Trollip had served in the DA for 25 years.

Ten years ago, the DA said that government could save R355 million by eliminating all deputy ministers. In 2018, it said another way to cut spending was to reduce the size of the Cabinet by at least five ministries.

According to a 2024 analysis by BusinessTech, South Africans could expect to pay at least R1.2 billion annually for the country’s 75 ministers and deputy ministers.

Deputy ministers and their support staff alone cost nearly R288 million per year in salaries. That excludes perks such as luxury housing, vehicles, VIP protection, and international travel.

Estimates showed that the annual costs of South Africa’s ministers and deputy ministers comprised:

Ministers and Deputy Minister salaries — R181.33 million

Support staff salaries — R467.33 million

Other perks — at least R553 million

This excludes the estimated 97 luxury residences for ministers and deputy ministers in Pretoria and Cape Town, collectively worth another R1 billion, and R500 million for VIP protection and security.

“Nobody would really mind how large the cabinet is if there were no financial implications attached,” Wits Business School senior lecturer Paul Kaseke previously wrote.

“Critics may well argue that saving money… by cutting out deputy ministers is a drop in the ocean… but every cent saved by the state counts,” said Kaseke.