Big upgrades for online smart ID and passport applications in South Africa

The Department of Home Affairs will roll out various IT upgrades this week as it works to improve the efficiency of its systems and the eHomeAffairs platform.

Speaking to 702, Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber said the upgrades will address bugs and introduce new features to reduce frustration for his department and South Africans.

“Obviously, we also have longer-term work to produce still as it pertains to basic things like connectivity,” the minister said.

He added that his department would leverage communications minister Solly Malatsi’s recently gazetted regulations, allowing it to seek solutions outside the State Information Technology Agency.

“There is comprehensive work going on in this particular respect,” he said.

Schreiber explained that through Home Affairs’ partnership with banks, and the eHomeAffairs platform, the department is following a “basic decentralisation approach”.

“It’s a basic decentralisation approach where you give people more options through their local bank branch and also ultimately through their smartphone or banking app,” he said.

“Then that takes people out of the queue at Home Affairs. It lessens the load on our system, and we can start getting the thing under control.”

The minister acknowledged the challenges faced with the eHomeAffairs platform, an online system that lets South Africans book to renew their passport or get a smart ID at a bank branch.

The minister explained that, before South Africa can phase out the green barcoded ID book, Home Affairs must first upgrade the eHomeAffairs platform and expand its partnerships with banks.

“The biggest cause for frustration is that people can’t find booking slots,” said Schreiber.

“In a way that’s hugely frustrating, but it’s also telling us there is massive demand for this service. That’s why booking slots are always full.”

He said this is why the department prioritised scaling up its presence in bank branches, aiming to reach 100 branches by 31 March 2026, and 1,000 branches over the medium term.

“We are currently finalising some of these arrangements. We hope to be soon able to announce the first breakthroughs in our partnerships with the banks,” the minister stated.

18 million smart ID cards to go

Leon Schreiber, South African Minister of Home Affairs

While the Department of Home Affairs has made significant progress in making smart ID cards available to more South Africans, it is still many years away from invalidating the green ID book.

Schreiber has highlighted the fraud risks associated with the older form of identity document several times.

“If we want to make progress against fraud and identity theft, if we want to secure our country, we want to move away from the green ID,” he said in a recent interview.

When the smart ID card was first introduced in 2013, the department estimated that around 38 million ID books were in circulation.

It initially planned to replace all of those documents between 2018 and 2022, but as of March 2025, only about 29.6 million cards had been issued.

This latest figure includes many first-time ID applicants who would not have been included in the original 38-million estimate.

Schreiber recently revealed that the estimated number of outstanding green ID books was roughly 18 million.

He reiterated this figure in the interview, adding that he believes the green ID book will be invalidated by the end of the current administration.

“But it does depend, of course, on whether we get all 18 million people who still have the green ID book to get the alternative,” added Schreiber.

That puts the new target at about 48 million, and means the department’s smart ID card replacement project is only about 62% complete after 12 years.